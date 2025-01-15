4 players who could fix Dolphins' backup quarterback mess in 2025

The last thing the Miami Dolphins need is to go through another season like they did in 2024. It was a repeat of 2022 with their quarterback situation.

Tua Tagovailoa is unreliable. Sorry, that is an accurate statement. The Dolphins need him to stay healthy, but that has happened only once in his five seasons. Not having a reliable backup behind him has been a bigger problem.

Tyler Huntley has had enough time in the system to know there are limitations to what he can provide, and Skylar Thompson has shown that he is better suited to run the scout team from the practice squad. Thompson is now in Pittsburgh.

General manager Chris Grier said this is a position they need to address after claiming they failed last year to land better options due to the salary cap. If he is honestly fixing this issue, these players could help immediately.

Potential backup quarterback options for the Dolphins in 2025

Justin Fields

Fields isn't a great quarterback, but backups are not supposed to be. They need to be great at filling in, and Fields has shown he can do that.

In Pittsburgh, he gave other NFL teams enough tape to show that if they need him to run their offense, he can do it. Fields is still maturing as a quarterback, and there are limitations to his game. Miami doesn't need him to start, but they need someone reliable should Tua go down again. Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, as well as 289 rushing yards and five scores.

The downside is Fields is going to cost more than a lot of other backups, and this is where the Dolphins will likely bow out. Miami will be cap-strapped in 2025.

Marcus Mariota

Mariota could be the best option. He already has a relationship with Tagovailoa, and Mariota was someone the Dolphins QB looked up to. He won't be cheap, but he won't be overly expensive, either. The Dolphins would land a reliable backup who can start if needed. Mariota should be able to pick up the offense quickly and run it better than the trio of backups Miami has used in the last couple of years.

Mariota gives the Dolphins the experience they desperately need in their backup.

Jameis Winston

Winston was thrust into a horrible situation in Cleveland this year, but he found a way to make the most of it. For the Browns, he was needed to start most of the year, and that is a lot to ask, but he has shown an ability to move the ball. Winston turns the ball over, but he can also get the ball to the playmakers. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season.

As a backup, he would bring experience and a locker-room presence that would bode well for his teammates should Tua go down. He is well-liked around the league, and players have trust in him.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Another option would be the former 49ers quarterback who once took San Francisco to the Super Bowl. There is familiarity here for Mike McDaniel, as he was coaching with the 49ers while Jimmy-G was there.

Garoppolo also ran a similar style of offense in San Francisco. In Miami, again, he wouldn't be competing for a starting job but instead would be a backup who should be able to handle the job for a few games.

