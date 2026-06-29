5 former players the Dolphins may regret not re-signing

The Miami Dolphins entered a new phase in their history this offseason, with the hopes of changing the past for a better tomorrow. Those moves and decisions came with the need for financial and roster success in the future. Some of them were not easy decisions to make.

The release of Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa was needed. Most fans will agree that a change with both players needed to be made. Trading Jaylen Waddle wasn't as well-received, but it made sense given the direction the team was heading.

While those three are examples of moves that were smartly weighed and then made, the decisions on some other players may prove to be mistakes. With training camp around the corner, the Dolphins may end up regretting their decisions.

Miami Dolphins had few choices to retain some of their better players

Kader Kohou - CB - Signed with the Chiefs

Kohou was coming off another injury, so his departure wasn't completely surprising. He played in only nine games last season for the Dolphins. Miami wasn't ready to give the slot corner another contract, but they may regret letting him go. Kohou signed a one-year deal with Kansas City for $1.8 million, an easy and absorbable amount.

Kohou was a valuable piece in the secondary. Given the roster's current uncertainty at the position, having Kohou available would have provided the team with a veteran who was still developing and had done well when given the opportunity. Kohou will return to Miami with the Chiefs in Week 3 of the season.

Cole Strange - OG - Signed with the Chargers

Strange wasn't on the Dolphins long, but when he was, he played well. The Dolphins' offensive line has undergone quite a few changes, but there are still depth issues. Strange would not have been a starter, but his ability to play guard was a big positive.

The former Dolphins and Patriots lineman quickly signed with the Chargers, reuniting him with Mike McDaniel, but the Dolphins could have used his depth on a one-year deal. It would have been smart to at least give him the chance to compete. Cole signed with the Chargers for two years; maybe that is not what the Dolphins wanted to offer. Strange will return to Miami in Week 16.

Elijah Campbell - CB - Signed with the Giants

In the same vein as Kohou, Campbell had experience and could provide needed competition and depth at the position. His one-year deal with the Giants was an affordable $1.4 million with only $437,000 guaranteed. It's an easy contract that could have given Jeff Hafley another secondary option and some insurance.

Jack Jones - CB - Signed with the 49ers

Jones was a pleasant surprise in 2024, his first and only season with the Dolphins. His contract with the 49ers is a one-year deal worth $1.2 million and has no guaranteed money. The Dolphins easily could have afforded to retain him on the same terms and let him compete for the boundary. Miami will face the 49ers in Week 2.

Alec Ingold - FB - Signed with the Chargers

The Dolphins tried to get Ingold back into the fold, but couldn't come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract. Ingold quickly signed with the Chargers after being released. His two-year deal averages $3.7 million per season with a guaranteed $3.7 million.

Considering the Dolphins are about to become a more run-oriented offense in 2026, having a physical fullback on the roster would have made sense. Ingold will return to face the Dolphins in Miami, Week 16.