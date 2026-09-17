5 free agents Dolphins could call for reinforcements after Week 1 struggles

In case you weren't aware, the Miami Dolphins are under new management this year. Yes, that's a bit facetious, as the Dolphins' roster is already vastly different than the team that took the field a year ago -- and so will be the expectations. Even after Week 1's disappointing loss to the Raiders, there were bright spots on both sides of the ball.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear that he's constantly looking at ways to make the Dolphins better, and that means frequently churning out the roster. Following the initial roster cuts, Miami claimed a staggering seven players off waivers -- well more than any other NFL team -- including a surprising addition to the quarterback room.

Yet, just because the regular season is officially underway, it doesn't mean Sullivan is done moving pieces at the back end of the roster. In fact, given the NFL rule that free agents signed after Week 1 are not guaranteed contracts, it's more likely Sullivan is looking to do some churning once again.

Top free agent targets the Miami Dolphins could look at ahead of Week 2

Evan Neal, OL

In revamping the roster, Miami has signed a number of former first- and second-round players who haven't lived up to expectations to this point in their careers. Among them, currently only Josh Uche sits on the Dolphins' 53-man roster, but that doesn't mean it's not well worth returning to.

Evan Neal was drafted No. 7 overall by the New York Giants in 2022, yet he currently sits on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad following his release. Entering the NFL as an offensive tackle, Neal has been a better fit at guard during his professional career. Either way, that type of versatility could be intriguing for Miami.

Second-year player Jonah Savaiinaea has improved mightily this offseason, but we still haven't yet seen it count. If his struggles return, Neal could be a fill-in down the stretch and possibly beyond this season.

Cody Ford, OL

For reasons similar to Neal's, the Dolphins could look to bring in Cody Ford for additional offensive line help. Ford was a popular candidate for Miami to look at following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals in late August, but he remains without an NFL home during the first week of the season.

The Buffalo Bills made Ford an early second-round selection in 2019, and he recently tried out for his old team but left without a new deal. For Miami, the same arguments for bringing in Neal also apply to Ford, as he can provide versatility across the offensive line.

In many ways, that versatility has somewhat hurt Ford during his professional career. His constant movement around the line hasn't allowed him to solidify a specific position and has cost him a starting role. Nonetheless, he'd be quality depth for head coach Jeff Hafley as a swing tackle.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

Azeez Ojulari is another player on the Raiders' practice squad that the Dolphins may want to look at. While the Dolphins could always use OL help, the biggest concern for the 2026 season is the defense, particularly on the line and in the secondary.

On the edges, the Dolphins are hoping Chop Robinson shows signs of his rookie year and continues his dominance from this offseason. However, Robinson's first game of the season did nothing to quiet concerns. And even if he does figure things out, Miami's pass rush still lacks the depth behind him to be a formidable contender.

In addition to their seven waiver claims, the Dolphins signed Malik Herring outright with the hopes of him becoming an eventual starter. Nevertheless, this is a position Miami could be picking at the top of Round 1 in 2027, as it is arguably the worst when it comes to depth. Signing a high-upside player like Ojulari now, who's proven he can get to the quarterback, wouldn't be a bad move.

Jeff Okudah, CB

While I referenced it in Neal's analysis, you may have noticed that every player listed thus far was drafted in the first or second round. That wasn't by design, but when it comes to upside, it's typically one of the first places to start for GMs.

No one on this list was drafted higher than Jeff Okudah, who the Detroit Lions took in 2020 with the third overall selection. At the time, Okudah was widely considered the best cornerback in the class, but severe injuries and other limitations have derailed his career to this point.

One thing Okudah has that the others listed so far do not is that he's played under Hafley already. When Okudah was a standout All-American at Ohio State in 2019, Hafley served as the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator. Okudah even went as far as crediting Hafley for his breakout junior year leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

A familiar face could be all that Okudah needs to bounce back in his career. Meanwhile, for the Dolphins, the secondary is probably worse than the DL, and they need all the help they can get. If Okudah could bring half the potential he was expected to bring coming out, he'd be a steal for Miami at a low-risk price.

Darnell Savage, S

You didn't think I was going to make this list without naming a former Green Bay Packer, did you?

While, admittedly, Darnell Savage's scheme fit with Hafley is less compatible than the others on this list, and a big reason why their paths never actually crossed in Green Bay, he's a former first-round pick, does have strong ties with Sullivan, and plays at a much-needed position for Miami, so we have to discuss.

The Packers drafted Savage in 2019, and he was with the team until 2023 -- all while Sullivan remained a high-ranking official with the organization. When Hafley arrived, Savage's contract expired, and Green Bay allowed him to walk in free agency.

At the time, Savage was looking for his next big payday. Since then, however, he's bounced around the league, and following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, Savage is simply looking to find the right fit at this point in his career.

While Hafley's scheme fit may not be his top choice, both parties could use each other. As mentioned, Miami desperately needs secondary help, while Savage is trying to revitalize his career. Maybe realigning with Sullivan is exactly what he needs.