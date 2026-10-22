5 Dolphins players not named Zach Sieler that could be traded by the deadline

The Miami Dolphins are inching closer to the NFL trade deadline. If, for some unknown reason, they see an opportunity to pick up a player, it would shock the fans. This year's Dolphins team is all about rebuilding, and that means players are more likely to head out than to stick around.

Over the last couple of weeks, speculation about what the Dolphins might do has been flourishing on social media and even in the mainstream media. Everyone expects the Dolphins to move Zach Sieler given his age, his contract, and the youth movement. The Dolphins haven't said anything, but Sieler has made his opinion on the subject known.

If the Dolphins' front office listens to Sieler and avoids creating another hole to fill next offseason, Jon-Eric Sullivan will still have other tradable options. Be warned: the compensation will, at best, be a 6th-round pick in 2027, and more likely, selections in 2028.

Austin Jackson remains the Miami Dolphins best option to trade

Austin Jackson - RT

There is one thing Jon-Eric Sullivan needs to know about Jackson. He is literally one play away from missing the entire season. It may be an injury that doesn't seem too bad, but fans know all too well that Jackson's health has always been a concern.

There continue to be reports of teams being potentially interested in Jackson. This is all speculation for now, but Detroit remains a team mentioned as a possible trade partner. Jackson is entering the final year of his contract with Miami, and that isn't expected to change. Getting anything in return would be worth the move.

Willie Gay Jr. - LB

Gay is having an o.k. season, nothing that stands out as great or exceptionally poor. He is getting enough playing time and is making plays, but also making some mistakes. For Gay, it could be a matter of communication issues with the much younger roster on defense.

What he does have is trade value. The Dallas Cowboys are a potential fit given their needs at the position. Gay is able to be a starter, but his real value comes from providing quality depth. Something Dallas lacks. Like Jackson, the return isn't great, but given his contract will end after the season, anything is better than nothing.

Jaylen Wright - RB

Wright has a foot issue that has kept him out long enough for Ollie Gordon to secure the number one spot with De'Von Achane out for the season. Wright could have had an opportunity to prove he can handle the job. Wright is under contract for another season, and his injury may open some concerning eyes, but there is talent there. On Wednesday, Wright practiced without limitations, a good sign that the foot injury is behind him.

Wright is one of those players who could seriously benefit from a change of scenery. There is plenty of time for him to get back on the field and showcase what he can do, but it will be interesting to see if his name begins to get more mentions as the deadline approaches.

Chop Robinson - Edge

If there is one thing Dolphins fans need to remember, it's that no one is necessarily safe from being moved. Robinson has a lot of potential that he has yet to realize. The Dolphins' biggest defensive weakness is at defensive end, so why trade him?

For starters, his concussion history is a problem. His consistency isn't much better either. The Dolphins won't move him unless they can somehow get a day-two pick in return, and that might be asking a lot. But if we are being honest, drafting Robinson wasn't one of Chris Grier's best decisions, at least so far.

Jalen Tolbert - WR

With Caleb Douglas missing most of the season thus far, Tolbert should have been given more time to make plays. It's become clear that this team is all-in on their rookie class and Malik Washington. Tolbert has upside, and as WRs have been dropping around the league, he offers veteran experience.

Tolbert's return would likely be a conditional swap of late-round picks in 2028, but the alternative is keeping him on the roster to provide depth they really don't need and haven't used.