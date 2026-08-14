5 Dolphins players with the most riding on the preseason opener

It's been almost three weeks since the Miami Dolphins began training camp. On Friday night, they will face the Washington Commanders in the first of three preseason games.

For fans living outside of the Miami area, it's the first chance of getting to see what Miami has started to build.

There has been a lot of discussion among the media regarding players rising and falling through camp, but now we get to see how they perform on a bigger stage. There are players fans need to keep a closer eye on Friday night, and Jeff Hafley will get his first taste of being an NFL head coach in an actual game.

Miami Dolphins first preseason game gives fans their first look at how the team is progressing

Caleb Douglas - WR

Douglas is on the show Friday night. The praise that has been heaped upon him has been incredible, but most of us just get to see a few highlight clips on social media. The first pick in the Dolphins' third round, Douglas, entered the NFL with big question marks. So far, he has answered them. Friday night will give him a chance to run through real game situations. Douglas should see at least a quarter of the work.

Jonah Savaiinaea - OG

If you were one of those fans who can't get behind the sudden and unexpected turnaround of the second-year guard, you're not alone. Hearing about his play in team drills, both contact and no contact, has given fans hope that he has turned a corner. On Friday night, those of us who didn't witness those practices will get a chance to see if he has indeed made progress. He should play at least a quarter as well.

Jacob Rodriguez - LB

The pre-draft hype gave way to real excitement when Rodriguez was actually drafted by the Dolphins. He made immediate impressions on the field with his work ethic and ability to create turnovers. Fans will be watching to see if the rookie can punch out the ball from the Commanders' ball carrier, but overall, it's his energy and physical play that will stand out.

Quinn Ewers - QB

Malik Willis could play one or even two series on Friday night. While he is on the field, he will have the eyes of every fan glued to him, but Ewers will play a lot more. Ewers has struggled in camp with ball placement and turnovers. The Dolphins are hoping they won't have to rely on him this season, but it's important to have a reliable backup. Ewers needs to take a bigger step forward and prove his camp issues are behind him.

The entire CB unit

Chris Johnson isn't likely to play, and neither is JuJu Brents. That puts more reps in the hands of Ethan Bonner, Alex Austin, and the other corners. Jeff Hafley is a CB coach by nature, and one would think he has a plan in place for a unit that hasn't always looked good. Jason Marshall should get plenty of playing time, but from a scheme standpoint, it will be interesting to see how Hafley has improved a unit that is comprised of zero stars.