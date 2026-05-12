Dolphins fans will love what NFL Draft analyst said about Jacob Rodriguez

The Miami Dolphins have made several changes this offseason that trickled down from the front office to the coaching staff to the roster. The Dolphins had a 13-player draft class, and one of the players who is expected to make an impact from Day 1 is linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

The Dolphins nabbed him with the 43rd overall pick, and he's expected to fill in immediately. ESPN's Field Yates released an article discussing what Day 2 and Day 3 picks will make an immediate impact, and Rodriguez made the cut.

In his breakdown, he wrote, "Rodriguez boosted his stock as much as anyone in the 2026 draft class over the past year. He is rangy, instinctive and intelligent, and he has a rare ability to generate turnovers (he forced seven fumbles and intercepted four passes in 2025). The Dolphins are at the ground floor of their rebuild, but pairing Rodriguez with veteran inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks is reason for excitement. Rodriguez will be a team leader and a productive player in no time."

And when you take a look back at the caliber of player Rodriguez was in college, there's no question that he'll be ready to roll from Week 1.

ESPN's Field Yates was right to name Miami Dolphins' Jacob Rodriguez as a Day 1 contributor

Rodriguez was the quarterback of the Red Raiders' defense last season, and he was a true difference maker. He's quick off his spot, with top-notch awareness and intangibles that stand out. In 56 collegiate games, Rodriguez compiled 317 total tackles, 25.5 TFLs, six sacks, five fumble recoveries, and 13 forced fumbles. He had a whopping seven forced fumbles in 2025 for Texas Tech.

Whenever you watched a Red Raider game, Rodriguez was always around the football. He's the definition of a disruptor and ballhawk in the middle of the defense. Jordyn Brooks is the only other linebacker who is projected to be higher than the rookie on the depth chart, and that's more than reasonable.



Brooks led the NFL in total tackles (183) last season, en route to First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. The idea of Brooks and Rodriguez in the middle of a new Dolphins defense is exciting. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are looking to turn this roster around. That will take time, but one of the pillars they'll be able to lean on is Rodriguez. And that will start this upcoming season. For a team that's rebuilding, this is the kind of player you need around.