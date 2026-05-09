Louis Riddick can't stop raving about "foundational" players the Dolphins drafted

The Miami Dolphins will be an interesting team this year, but their future looks bright after last month's draft. Not a single fan is getting tired of hearing just how good this class might actually be.

The mainstream media has raved about the Dolphins' draft, and now, popular former NFL executive Louis Riddick is raving about two of those 13 players Miami drafted.

🎥 Louis Riddick on Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis: “At the Senior Bowl, they kicked everybody’s ass, all three days of practice. I was sitting there, my jaw was hitting the floor how good these guys looked… they will be the foundation of that defense.” (@DolphinsTalk) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/rMuGYmE0aA — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) May 8, 2026

Miami Dolphins Kyle Louis and Jacob Rodriguez continue to blow away the media

It had been a long time since I let out an audible yell during a draft. Somewhere around the time Miami took Ted Ginn, Jr., I stopped yelling at my TV, making odd groans, or even cheering a draft pick. Those days have long been gone, but Rodriguez literally made me yell, "Alright!"

I loved the LB throughout the pre-draft process, and the more I read on him, the more I wished the Dolphins would draft him despite so many needs. Louis wasn't on my radar, but his tape is impressive. His versatility, paired with Rodriguez and several others, will be building blocks for the future.

"Those two together, I said that Louis reminded me of the great Derrick Brooks, they will be the foundation of that defense."

It's hard to argue with him, mainly because we don't want to. Rodriguez and Louis have the tools to be 10-year starters, and if the Dolphins can find a way to keep them for 10-years, they could have one of the best mid-level defense in the league down the road.

This year, the linebackers are setting up to be the strength of the Dolphins' defense. Once Miami gets Jordyn Brooks under contract, those three, along with Tyrel Dodson, could be incredible.

Hopefully, these two players will be talked about by other teams, wondering why they passed on the talent. Some mock drafts had Rodriguez going to the Buccaneers as high as 15th overall in round one, most others late in round one or early round two. Louis' slide is still mindblowing given the LB needs of so many teams.

Miami has a long way to go, but finding the players that fit this team's vision for now and the future wasn't going to be easy. Sullivan made it look like it is, but Hafley is the one who has to deliver now.