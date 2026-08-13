4 things we got completely wrong (and love) about the Dolphins' offseason

The Miami Dolphins' offseason used to seem so long, but the NFL has made sure that the time between the Super Bowl and the start of training camps is full of OTAs, mini-camps, a draft, free agency, and more. OTAs don't teach fans much, so when early predictions are made, they are often wrong.

This year, the Dolphins underwent more change than most NFL teams. They fired Chris Grier midway through the 2025 season and abruptly ended any chance of Champ Kelly taking over when they hired Jon-Eric Sullivan. A day later, Mike McDaniel was fired, and in less than a week, Jeff Hafley took over.

Throughout the entire offseason, things didn't look good for several players, but situations, attitude, focus, and determination have changed it all the better. We made predictions this offseason. Some were close, but others were far from the mark, and we couldn't be happier about being wrong.

Miami Dolphins offseason changes gave life to players whose futures were in doubt

Prediction: Jonah Savaiinaea wouldn't stay the starter in training camp

The Dolphins' 2nd-round draft pick in 2025 was the worst-rated player in the NFL at his position. So far through his first camp under Jeff Hafley, he is a shining example of why you don't give up on players early. Savaiinaea has the right guard job locked down, much to the surprise of fans. He is practicing physically with more toughness than he showed at any time last year.

Prediction: Jaylen Wright would be cut during final roster moves

Under Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins' running back was an afterthought. Ollie Gordon III was the bruising rusher behind De'Von Achane. Entering this offseason, Wright looked to be the odd man out. A new head coach, a new mindset on offense with a focus on running the ball, everything pointed to Wright being released at some point. Instead, the 2024 4th-round pick is making Gordon feel the pressure for a roster spot, all but locking down the number two running back role with a fantastic training camp.

Prediction: Jordyn Brooks would be traded before training camp begins

To be fair, no one outside of Jon-Eric Sullivan's office believed that Brooks was going to be around the Dolphins long. He had trade value; he led the league in tackles last season, the Dolphins were heading in a new direction, and had two other players who needed new contracts. Brooks kept his head, showed up to practices without a new deal, and it got done...just like Sullivan said it would. The Dolphins kept their defensive leader.

Prediction: Malik Washington's future was in doubt

Over the last two seasons, Washington flashed potential, but he was buried behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Even when Hill went down, Washington was still an afterthought in McDaniels' offense. This year, Bobby Slowik is bringing out that potential. Washington, along with another predictive failure, Caleb Douglas, is proving he can handle a larger role and will likely begin the season as a starter.