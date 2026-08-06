Malik Washington is becoming the clear answer to the Dolphins' WR concerns

Oftentimes, we get stuck focusing on the things we don't have rather than giving our attention to what is right in front of us. It's true that the Miami Dolphins don't have a proven, Pro Bowl-level talent at wide receiver à la Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle at this juncture. To use that fact to dismiss the players chomping at the bit to fill those shoes would be wildly premature before a single snap has been played, however.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis said it best early on in camp when he made the astute observation that all the receivers with big names didn't start out that way. Highly touted prospects get some grace to be sure, but Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Puka Nacua became household names by dominating on the field. There has been no shortage of draft busts that quickly fade away. The NFL is the ultimate meritocracy.

Miami's group of wide receivers is staring down a golden opportunity to shock the world this season and claim their spot as a force in this league. There is unbridled optimism for rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. — as there should be — but perhaps the most slept-on of the group is the one returnee from 2025. That would be none other than third-year man Malik Washington, a player who's seen his role change from young, gadget player to veteran in the span of a few months.

The Miami Dolphins' Malik-to-Malik connection might be the NFL's best-kept secret heading into the 2026 season

Perhaps they bond over their shared birth names and initials. Or maybe it's the fact that they both eat, sleep, and breathe football. In any case, Malik Willis seems to have taken to Malik Washington from the earliest parts of the offseason. It was reported early on that Willis extended an open invite to his wideouts to join him in Jacksonville for some extra training whenever they were available.

While it was never definitively known who was able to attend, it's now become clear that Malik Washington was one of the wideouts who made the time. It shouldn't surprise anyone who's followed the team, as Washington has always been described as an exemplary person and professional by anyone given the opportunity to speak on him.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was asked if he's seen improved chemistry between Willis and his wideouts after those extra-work sessions, and his unprompted name-drop spoke volumes.

"I think from OTAs to now you see just the ball's in a much friendlier spot more often. He's letting it go earlier to a lot of guys, even guys he didn't necessarily get reps with in OTAs. I think him and Malik Washington clearly have put together a lot of work. He's very confident in how Malik's coming out of breaks right now, and he's continuing to build that chemistry with all the guys. And that's why it's so big that we keep mixing in who's going with them and kind of changing it up so he can keep building that rapport."

Washington has been slept on for far too long, even if that's exactly what the Dolphins want right now. In 2025, Washington ranked seventh among WRs in separation at the time of target with an average of 3.7, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That doesn't happen by accident, and it perfectly demonstrates his greatest skill: getting open. That is precisely the kind of thing that gets a wide receiver noticed by his quarterback, especially when it's a new pairing.

Miami fans know it better than most that leading receivers come in all shapes and sizes. The prototypical X receiver may be six-foot-plus and north of 200 pounds, but that doesn't mean there isn't more than one way to get the job done. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are examples 1A and 1B. What Malik Washington lacks in size with his five-foot-eight, 195-pound frame, he makes up for with fearless toughness and special ability with the ball in his hands.

For the folks who can't wait to see how the passing game will unfold in 2026, as well as fantasy football players looking for a super sleeper, don't discount Malik Washington. He's been quietly excelling in his role over the last two years. In 2026, he might be ready to let the world know.