Malik Washington is showing off a new element to his game early in camp

The Miami Dolphins had their first padded practice on Monday, and it was an eventful day across the board. Big plays by both sides of the ball were the theme of the day, but who those plays were made by is what fans should take note of. One player, in particular, had quite the day creating explosives for the offense.

Malik Washington had a massive day, hauling in a deep ball for 60 yards early on and adding another 45-yard catch and run, both coming from starting quarterback Malik Willis.

a MW2 special 😎 pic.twitter.com/H4EbUUMKF2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2026

Washington has been a polarizing player for Miami over his first two seasons. On one hand, he has caught 72 passes and been the primary punt returner. That sounds like an ideal outcome for a former sixth-round pick, but the Virginia product has been incredibly inefficient with his opportunities.

Among players with at least 101 targets over the past two seasons, Washington is tied for third-lowest in yards per target, according to Stathead Football. That's why his big day creating chunk plays was so surprising, and it's something he will need to keep doing if he wants to be a big part of the offense.

The Miami Dolphins need to see more big plays out of Malik Washington

To put it in perspective, Washington's longest reception in each of his two seasons is just 28 yards. For a player with his explosiveness and lateral agility, it's hard to fathom that he hasn't broken off a longer play with the number of chances he has had. Part of the issue has been his usage, as his average depth of target was the third lowest of any receiver with his number of targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle soaking up most of the downfield targets over the past two seasons, their departures may give Washington the chance to prove himself as a more well-rounded receiver in 2026. His size (5'8", 195 pounds) may prevent him from ever being an effective outside receiver, but providing some vertical pop from the slot isn't out of the question.

He will have plenty of competition for deep targets, however, as Tutu Atwell and rookie Caleb Douglas are also threats in that part of the field. Still, seeing him expand his game early in training camp is a great sign that his best seasons could still be ahead for him. For Malik Willis' sake, I hope that comes to fruition.