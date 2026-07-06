Caleb Douglas' college position coach reveals what makes him a potential star

The Miami Dolphins added a league-high 13 players through the NFL Draft process. Miami's wideouts were a problem area following the departures of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Dee Eskridge. They hit the position group hard, selecting not one, not two, but three different wide receivers.

First among them was Caleb Douglas, a 6'3", 206-pound athletic clone of former Green Bay Packers wideouts Jordy Nelson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Miami's interest makes even more sense when you consider that Green Bay is where first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan cut his teeth.

In any case, Douglas received undue flak during the draft, being dubbed a so-called reach, despite the fact that his production and profile scream contributor at the NFL level. After two modest seasons with the Florida Gators where he notched 21 receptions, 308 yards, and three TDs, he took his talents to Lubbock. Getting up to speed is an understatement. He lit the field ablaze to the tune of 114 receptions, 1,723 yards, and 13 TDs.

Texas Tech University assistant coach Justin Johnson thinks Caleb Douglas has "special ability"

Seeing as the narrative was pretty one-sided, we here at Phin Phanatic decided to dig for answers ourselves. We wanted to get not only a glimpse into the player that Caleb Douglas is, but also the person. There's no one more qualified to answer those questions than the Red Raiders' assistant head coach / passing game coordinator / WRs coach, Justin Johnson, and answer those questions he did.

PP: As a person, what should Dolphins fans know about Caleb Douglas as he begins his NFL career? How do those qualities set him up for success?

JJ: "Caleb is a very driven and consistent person. [Those] qualities will allow him to continue [getting] better throughout his career. [He's someone] who is going to maximize his opportunity and put in the necessary work by [never becoming] complacent and showing up as the best version of himself every day. Caleb is also a very intentional person [with a] big heart. That makes him incredibly selfless, which, in turn, makes him a GREAT teammate."

PP: When did you realize Caleb had a legitimate future in the NFL? Was there a specific game, practice, or moment that convinced you?

JJ: "I realized Caleb had a legit shot at playing in the NFL after a few spring practices [during his final year]. I knew Caleb had the skill set, but the way he approached practice and his preparation was that of someone who loved what he was doing and was intentional about succeeding. He had a plan and a routine to attack his weaknesses, as well as a plan to strengthen what made him special. He was one of the hardest practice players we had."

PP: What do you believe is the most underrated part of his game, or the trait that will translate quickest to the NFL?

JJ: "The traits I believe that will translate the quickest on the next level are Caleb's short area quickness and his spatial awareness. [These skills allow] him to position himself in the best possible spots in zone [coverage] and uncover in man [coverage]. He has a very special ability to also catch and transition. It allows him to create big catch-and-carry opportunities."

PP: If you could tell Dolphins fans one thing about Caleb Douglas that they won't find in a scouting report, what would it be?

JJ: "Caleb is one of the hardest working and most consistent individuals you'll ever meet. He is going to work tirelessly to be the best version of himself. He is a simple and God-fearing man who loves being around his lovely wife and will be a model citizen. If not playing football, he's probably bowling and playing pool — so much so he has his own [bowling] ball and [pool] stick."

PP: Is there a story, moment, or memory that you think best captures who Caleb is, either as a player or as a person? It could be funny, work-related, or simply something that stuck out to you.

JJ: "Caleb had a rough game early [on] and didn't play to the level of our expectation for him. He was in my office the next day and you could tell it bothered him all night. He expressed that wasn't him and to trust him that he would show up a better version. That's Caleb. A person who cares and a person who is committed to working hard at anything he's doing."

I know that the Dolphins fanbase has been burned a time or two by draft picks. That's not Caleb Douglas' cross to bear. Plus, the Dolphins have had quite the lineage of Texas Tech wideouts make an impact in aqua and orange. From Wes Welker to Jakeem Grant to Danny Amendola, if you play in Lubbock, it's pretty clear you can ball (leave Erik Ezukanma out of this).

The Dolphins drafted an outstanding athlete in Caleb Douglas. By all accounts, they drafted a Hall of Fame person. Usually those things combine to create greatness. For Douglas and the Dolphins, they can only be so hopeful.