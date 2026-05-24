3 Dolphins players who could be traded before training camp begins

The Miami Dolphins started the first of three OTA sessions this offseason, and there are plenty of interesting battles to watch. However, the Dolphins still have problems at certain positions heading into training camp.

The key point here, though, is that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley must get on the same page when building the 53-man roster. Training camp will be here sooner than we think, and the team must figure out a way to get the most out of each roster spot.

However, some players could become expendable as training camp nears.

3 Miami Dolphins players who could be traded before training camp

LB Jordyn Brooks

I have to start with Brooks because his extension hasn’t happened as of yet. The reality is that Jon-Eric Sullivan explained that De'Von Achane, Brooks, and Aaron Brewer were the top priorities for an extension.

However, only Achane has gotten a new deal so far, and no one can deny that the linebacker could be a valuable trade piece. Last season was tremendous for the former first-round pick, recording 183 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Despite him being an All-Pro and a Dolphins captain, every NFL analyst says that Brooks has garnered interest from around the NFL. Just a few weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys were ready to make a trade call for him.

So, even though Sullivan considers him a priority, without the extension or restructure being official, we can’t erase the possibility of Brooks being shipped out of Miami.

Tyrel Dodson

The NFL Draft has harmed Tyrel Dodson's chances of staying with the Miami Dolphins. Sullivan and Hafley drafted Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis to add depth to the linebacker room.

Although Dodson brings valuable NFL experience, both Rodriguez and Louis are gaining ground in the head coach’s considerations.

Also, the former Buffalo Bills LB is in the last year of his contract, making him unlikely to get an extension with the type of players in the depth room.

Austin Jackson

The Dolphins reworked Jackson’s deal to keep him this year instead of cutting him with the other veterans this new regime released.

Still, Jackson is a decent player when healthy, but that’s rarely the case, becoming a major problem for the Dolphins. As of today, he is set to start as right tackle, but he is unlikely to be the long-term solution there.

Miami drafted Kadyn Proctor, and they are putting him at left guard for now. However, it appears inevitable that the Alabama prospect will shift to back tackle. When that happens, Jackson would either have to move to guard or lose his spot entirely.

Like Dodson, Jackson is entering the final year of his contract. Giving the Dolphins another reason to explore trade opportunities that could yield a player or valuable draft picks.