5 Dolphins who should be thankful they haven't been cut yet

Not every player on the Miami Dolphins roster should be relishing their own safety. If not for the fact that the team is either going to turn the season around with them or fail miserably, there is no reason to release them.

The Dolphins refused to cave into the fire sale demands of the media and most fans. They kept the players they believed had more value than what was being offered. Since the deadline passed, Miami has yet to lose a game, and they may not in the next two weeks either.

Regardless of how the season plays out, some players should be thankful they have a job with the holiday season upon us.

Tua Tagovailoa leads the Dolphins' list of players who should be glad they have a job

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Miami has spent a lot of time developing its quarterback, and so far, it hasn't paid off. Not on the field and at times not off it either. Had his play been this mundane before his second contract, he wouldn't have received one.

Many fans wonder if they can lead the team through the next six weeks and provide them an actual opportunity to make the postseason. It isn't going to be easy, but when the Dolphins need Tagovailoa the most, he tends to disappear.

Miami's best chance to win the rest of their games is not on the shoulder of Tagovailoa, but the legs of De'Von Achane. 2024 was disappointing, but 2025 hasn't been much better.

Jonah Savaiinaea, OG

Jonah Savaiinaea should have been the interior anchor next to Austin Jackson. His preseason was electric, and his training camp had fans and media alike heralding the selection. It didn't last once the season became real.

Savaiinaea has struggled in almost every game this season, and what is worse is that he hasn't shown much consistent progression or development. That, too, is a big issue, considering Butch Barry is one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. If not for his draft status and investment, he may not have made it out of the season.

Jason Sanders, K

Jason Sanders suffered a hip injury warming up before a preseason game. Riley Patterson stepped in and has kicked well in his place. The initial guess was that he would miss a few games, but after three weeks, it was clear he wasn't ready to come back.

Now, 12 weeks into the season, the outlook seems to point to a late-season return, but why? Patterson is doing well, and if the Dolphins release him, they will save cap space. If Sanders comes back next season, it would be a bit surprising.

Cole Strange, OG

Cole Strange should have provided the Dolphins with enough quality depth that he could challenge a starter for their job, but instead, he is making them look like the better option. Strange hasn't looked good, and when Miami went to the "Jumbo" package, Strange wasn't the one kicking outside.

The Dolphins tweaked their offensive line this year, and so far, it has been a failure. They are playing better thanks to the new package, but if we are being honest, they still don't look good, especially on the right side.

Zach Wilson, QB

Zach Wilson had a poor training camp, but it was good enough to win him the backup quarterback job. His one-year contract will come to an end, and there is no reason to expect the Dolphins to give him another deal.

Behind him is Quinn Ewers, and frankly, the only reason Wilson is on the roster is that the Dolphins didn't want to phone it in and start Ewers. Considering they were both characterized as being equal just a month ago, the Dolphins probably could have left Wilson off the roster, and it wouldn't have made a difference.