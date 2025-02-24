5 prospects the Dolphins need to pay attention to at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is about to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft season and the Miami Dolphins need to be paying close attention.

Miami will get its first opportunity to interview college players entering the draft. They will get the chance to watch them run but, more importantly, how they handle themselves in this setting. Over the next week, players will be poked, prodded, forced to jump, throw, catch, and, of course, timed in the 40-yard dash. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel need to identify players who can start and contribute.

The Dolphins like speed, but they have enough speed on the roster; they need physically dominant players who play the game and can change the way Miami plays it. With scouts joining Grier and McDaniel this week, here are some players fans should also pay attention to.

2025 NFL Draft prospects the Miami Dolphins need to watch at the Scouting Combine

Tyler Shough - QB (Louisville)

Guys like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are not likely going to throw this week but Tyler Shough, a product of Louisville is someone the Dolphins need to keep an eye on, closely.

He has a big arm and is a smart player at the line of scrimmage. His problem is age, 25, and health. He has spent more time banged up than Tua Tagovailoa, but in Miami, he wouldn't need to be the starter but instead a capable backup.

Miami will draft a quarterback at some point, and Shough has the ability to make every throw at the next level, and he might have more of an ability to make line reads than Tua. His injuries are a big concern, but there is a lot to like about him as a late-day-three selection.

Luke Lachey - TE (Iowa)

If there is one thing Iowa does well it's developing their tight ends into NFL-worthy draft prospects. Everyone is enamored this year with Tyler Warren, and of course, Mason Taylor is a hot name with Dolphins fans, given his father is Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor.

Miami would need Taylor to drop to the end of round three, but Luke Lachey may be a good choice in the mid-rounds. A capable blocker and adequate pass catcher for this offense, Lachey could follow in the footsteps of the great Iowa tight ends that Kirk Ferentz has developed.

Tate Ratledge - OG (Georgia)

It is going to be interesting to see when exactly Grier sends in the name of an offensive lineman. Most believe he should take one in round one but this is Grier we are talking about. Tate Ratledge has upside and should challenge for the starting job as a second or third-round pick.

It will be interesting to see his footwork and cone speed this week but also his bench reps. Ratledge could draw interest from the Dolphins and might be a name to keep an eye on.

Maxwell Hairston - CB (Kentucky)

The Dolphins, specifically Grier, love secondary players. Miami has to draft a safety but they also might need to take a corner with Kendall Fuller gone and Cam Smith leaning toward bust status. Maxwell Hairston's combine is going to either drop him or move him up and most are certain it will be up.

He has great range and is a good open-field tackler who plays both physical and smart. Hairston isn't likely to start right away because the Dolphins need to address the position in free agency but he could push for the job and get quality playing time throughout the season.

Jaylen Reed - S (Penn State)

We put Jaylen Reed in our latest mock draft, and for good reason. This kid can flat-out play football. He has the ability to hang back and cover deep, he can turn quickly to support the run and is physical enough to make plays by driving through runners.

His speed is good enough for the NFL, but it will be the intangibles and interviews this week that could drive his interest. The Dolphins need to take a safety at some point, and if the first few rounds don't work out, Reed could be a fifth-round steal.

