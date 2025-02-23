Dolphins feelings about re-signing Jevon Holland are extremely obvious

If there was any chance the Miami Dolphins and Jevon Holland would come to terms on a new contract extension, it seems to have gone up in flames.

Holland, expected to be one of the top free agent safeties in 2025, realizes that his time with the Dolphins is over, and he is ready for the next step in his career.

During a recent appearance on the "Breaking House Rules" podcast, Holland made it clear that he has seen what his future with the Dolphins is, and it isn't much of a future. Holland starts talking about the biggest reveal about his future with Miami at the 5:00 mark.

Holland said that he realized his future with the Dolphins wasn't a future when Miami began releasing hype videos about the Dolphins' offseason and a look ahead to 2025 as well as a Valentine's Day social post, all of which did not include Holland.



"I guess, like, from being with the Dolphins and like, kinda transitioning into, I’m about to be a free agent kinda thing, transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things, like the Valentine’s Day stuff or any type of edits and things like that, you could see guys that may not be here next year or maybe somewhere else are just not in it. So, I’m following them on Instagram, right, and I’m not in none of this s— no more.”

Miami Dolphins appear ready to move on from Jevon Holland

It's not uncommon for teams to do this ahead of a season where players who are not in their plans are left off the social media releases. It is, typically, a clear message the player is not part of their plans.

In some cases, especially during contract negotiations, a team will do this to send a message to the player that they are playing hardball. In this case, that is not likely considering there are no negotiations going on that are publicly known.

As pointed out by the hosts, the social team probably has no clue about whether or not a player is being re-signed or let go, and it could just be an assumption. The other host pointed out, however, that most social teams get approval from higher-ups who might have an idea of what is going on.

Overall, the outlook for Holland to return is looking pretty slim. It has already been reported the Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on Holland and if that is the case, Holland will control what happens when he hits the market in March.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, will need two new starting safeties if they do in fact lose Holland as Jordan Poyer is also expected to leave as a free agent as well.

