5 players the Dolphins need to build their future around moving forward

Building an NFL roster is not easy and for the Miami Dolphins, it has proved to be far more difficult than other teams.



Bill Parcells couldn't find the success in Miami that he did with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, but he had the right idea of building the roster from the inside out. Over the last decade, the Dolphins have tried and ultimately failed to put a team together that could be competitive with the top teams in the league.

In the Chris Grier era, Miami has tried to build a defensive unit that was based on strong secondary play and strong edge play. But Grier's idea of building a defensive trench is to have one great player and rotational depth. At linebacker, he has gone with decent but not game-changing players. Jordyn Brooks has come close.

Offensively, the Dolphins have gone for the flash. They instead, overspent on their receiver unit and built a system around quick timing to eliminate any deficiencies of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, instead of building the offensive line. Now, they don't have many players to actually build around.



Here is a look at the players Miami could build a team around.

5 players the Miami Dolphins need to build their future around

Tua Tagovailoa - QB



The Dolphins invested more money in Tagovailoa than any other player in the entire history of the franchise, but they are not protecting him. The line is a problem, and that has to be fixed. There may be limitations to what Tagovailoa can do, but there is no doubt that they need to build around the QB.

Miami has a strong running game, but until the line is fixed, it won't matter. If Tagovailoa isn't the answer, they still need to get the lineup to an NFL standard because, eventually, they will have to replace him with someone else.

De'Von Achane - RB



The Dolphins need to build around Achane as well and that means providing him with a beefed-up line and more power in the backfield. Miami lacks a bulldozer-type running back who can help with the short-yardage situations and goal-line situations where tough yards need to be picked up.

For now, the Dolphins continue to use Achane, but that will eventually wear him down, and they can't afford that. Get him some backfield help that can keep him fresh. Jaylen Wright is a good start but he needs more work and isn't the bruising runner Miami needs.

Zach Sieler - DL



Sieler made Grier look good. He got a good contract and played at a Pro Bowl level without Christian Wilkins in 2024. Calais Campbell helped but Sieler emerged as a defensive voice. Now, Grier has to build around that. He needs to stop the rotational play and get another top player who can form a strong defensive front.

You don't just build this with a defensive lineman, though. The Dolphins have Chop Robinson on the edge and that is a good start. They still need to get better at the position.

Jaelan Phillips - OLB



Robinson will add support along the defensive line, further giving more reason for Miami to add another big defensive lineman. The problem is Philips is no longer a piece to build around, but instead, the Dolphins need to start looking to replace him.



That won't make Miami fans happy, but for as good as he is, he has now missed too much time with big injuries to be reliable. Availability has been the hot-button topic this offseason as it relates to Tagovailoa, but it also relates to Phillips as well.

2025 will be a critical season for Phillips and he needs to stay healthy. But at this point, the Dolphins need to look for additional edge rushers to build around Robinson and Sieler.

Jordyn Brooks - ILB



Brooks, in one season, showed the value of having a strong linebacker group. Made better by Tyrel Dodson and Anthony Walker, the Dolphins can further build around Brooks to give Miami a strong linebacker unit that will complement the defensive line.

The Dolphins need a defense that is feared. They must be strong-willed, physical at the point of attack, disciplined, and accountable. Rebuilding Miami isn't hard, but the mistakes of the past can't be repeated. No great teams are built from the outside in and for Grier, that has been the case for too many years.

