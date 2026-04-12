Aaron Brewer confronts brutal reality of Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle trade head-on

The Miami Dolphins' roster looks almost unrecognizable from last season, as general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has ruthlessly ripped it to shreds. It'll get yet another makeover with 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One of Miami's premium selections in the draft comes at 30th overall, courtesy of the Jaylen Waddle trade. All-Pro center Aaron Brewer is one of the few remaining vets who'll be key to the team's new core — provided he actually sticks around. He's due to hit free agency in 2027.

Brewer is embracing this new Dolphins era for now. However, he wasn't exactly thrilled when news of Waddle's departure broke after so many other familiar faces had left the building.

Aaron Brewer found the silver lining in the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle trade after initial shocked reaction

In an interview with retired ex-Fins left tackle Terron Armstead on his The Set podcast, Brewer explained how shaken he was at first once Miami sent Waddle to the Denver Broncos:

"My initial reaction is, I'm just shocked. I'm shook. I'm like, what are we doing? [...] But then my next thought right after that, 'OK, what are we finna do...in that wide receiver room? Who's the next man up? I'm looking at the people we still got. When you see something like that, you gotta put something on your shoulder. That's an extra chip. That's an opportunity. [...] What's your mindset now? Are you going to pick up the weight and carry that torch, and [exceed] what people think?"

Aaron Brewer was SHOCKED to find out Jaylen Waddle got traded to the Broncos! 😳



Which WR prospect could you see the Dolphins drafting? 🤷‍♂️🙌 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/8GY5kZk9pt — The Set with Terron Armstead (@thesetshow_) April 10, 2026

The odds sure are stacked against the Dolphins. While Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley have plenty of time to spare to get this franchise turned around, players like Brewer have to go out and put their bodies on the line on Sundays — knowing full well the deck is stacked against them.

It's conceivable that the Dolphins will even trade Brewer before long, if only because he's on an expiring contract. He may still want to be there to see Miami's rebuild through. The new regime should want him, because again, how low are you willing to go? How bad are you willing to let the on-field product get before the turnaround occurs?

At least on offense, the Fins have some hope with the arrival of quarterback Malik Willis. He's a dual-threat playmaker with an absolute rocket for a right arm and elite running ability. Brewer and left tackle Patrick Paul give him at least two high-quality blockers at vital positions. Tailback De'Von Achane is as explosive as any skill player in the entire league.

The three big questions for this 2026 team are as follows. First, how much immediate impact can Sullivan scrape together from his seven picks in the top 94 of this draft? Next, how much can Willis elevate such an unproven cast of pass-catchers? And lastly, who's going to step up on defense?

Much will depend on just how good Willis is, how well Sullivan can draft, and how well Hafley can coach up his area of expertise after a couple of solid years as Green Bay's defensive coordinator.

Kudos to Brewer for clinging to some positivity for the time being. It may not last, and this offense is bound to miss Waddle's playmaking ability, in lieu of some rookie coming in and lighting it up in Year 1.