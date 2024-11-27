Aaron Rodgers gave Dolphins fans another reason to laugh at the Jets
By Brian Miller
The New York Jets are a mess and will soon look for a new general manager and head coach. Now, they may have to find a new quarterback as well. Miami Dolphins fans are enjoying this unexpected twist to their Super Bowl that never was.
Rodgers had previously said he wanted to play for the Jets in 2025, but now, he is suddenly backing off those comments.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he is undecided about what he will do after the 2024 season. He said the Jets would be his "first option" if he continues to play, but there is clearly a crack in his plans.
Rodgers is taking a path nearly identical to the one that Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre took. Will he next land on the Minnesota Vikings roster?
Dolphins fans have been laughing at the Jets over their decisions regarding the search for new coach
Earlier in the week, it was reported that former Dolphins executives Mike Tannebaum and Rick Spielman would be spearheading the Jets' search for a new coach and GM as they help owner Woody Johnson make his decision. How can that possibly go wrong?
If Rodgers intends to play in 2025 for the Jets, he will probably need to be involved in the coaching and GM hire. Rodgers has been pressing his influence on the Jets since he arrived.
Plenty of Jets fans still believe that Robert Saleh's firing resulted from Rodgers' inability to stay happy. The team also brought many of his favorite teammates from Green Bay, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and later Davante Adams.
Rodgers looks far removed from his former league MVP years. All the while, the Dolphins fanbase is taking note of yet another blunder by their archrivals.