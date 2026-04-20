Adam Schefter's report on Francis Mauigoa could drastically alter Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins are one of a handful of teams that could be looking to draft an offensive lineman with their first draft pick. Miami selects at 11th overall, and Utah's Spencer Fano has been an oft-linked prospect, but that's only because Miami University right tackle Francis Mauigoa is expected to be drafted earlier.

Mauigoa has everything the Dolphins want, but there are medical concerns that are not going away. Yes, they could cause the offensive tackle to fall to 11, but Jon-Eric Sullivan needs to be very careful himself.

The Hurricane star has had a back issue for quite a while. It's been talked about quite a bit. Last week, it was determined that his back cleared medical reviews and there was no degeneration expected, but a new report is tossing cold water on his health that the Dolphins may not be able to ignore.

Top draft prospect's medical red flag may force the Miami Dolphins to rethink pick 11

So far, the medicals continue to check out in favor of Mauigoa, but as Schefter points out, some see a potential issue. The root of the problem is a herniated disk in his back. It's not causing any problems yet.

"Mauigoa returned to Indianapolis for a medical recheck two weeks before the draft. The back injury is not a significant issue now, and it is asymptomatic, but teams say that if it worsens at all, Mauigoa would then need surgery that could sideline him roughly three months." Adam Schefter

There are two possible outcomes from this report. One, teams look at other positions, and Mauigoa falls out of the top 10. Two, teams take a chance on him in the top 10. The first scenario changes how Miami's draft board could look; the second changes nothing.

If Mauigoa drops, then Fano becomes the top prospect likely to be drafted at his position. Potentially taking their top draft prospect off the board.

Schefter says that teams are not concerned about the long-term issues of the injury, but if he does miss three months, it would take him out of training camp or into the season, depending on when he gets the surgery.

For the Dolphins, drafting an offensive lineman with back concerns should be a red flag. They may not believe there are long-term problems, but backs are a tricky problem. If nothing else, it should force teams like Miami to take a longer look at the medical reports.