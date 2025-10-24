Anthony Weaver just dropped valuable insight into Dolphins star's stunning decline

Zach Sieler is not having the kind of season Miami Dolphins fans are used to seeing from the recently extended defensive tackle. Now, his defensive coordinator may let slip why that is.

Anthony Weaver spoke with the local media on Thursday and was asked about the absence of Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell. Weaver said their absence from the roster may be why Zach Sieler's numbers are down.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver concedes partnerships with Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell really worked for Zach Sieler in last 2 years. Weaver cites it as a factor for why Zach’s statistics are down. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 23, 2025

Dolphins' Zach Sieler is struggling with inexperienced rookies playing next to him

It may seem as though Weaver's comments are a derogatory swipe at Sieler, but it's more likely an admission of facts. Sieler is trying to carry a defensive line that has two rookies struggling every Sunday. To say that first-round pick Kenneth Grant has been a disappointment so far is an understatement.

Grant hasn't been able to generate any consistency since the season started. Many are wondering whether his play at Michigan was good because Mason Graham, another first-round pick this year, was playing next to him. So far, that seems to be the case.

At the same time, there are those wondering whether Sieler's play over the last two seasons was also a result of the guys he was lining up with.

There is no question that Sieler and Wilkins knew each other's moves inside and out. They were best friends on the field and off of it. When Wilkins left, some wondered if Sieler could carry the team. Miami signed Campbell in free agency, and there was no drop-off in production.

Now, those same fans are starting to question whether Sieler deserved the contract extension and the money he received. It's not a fair comparison, given that offensive linemen aren't too concerned about putting a double-team on Grant. That means they can plan better to keep Sieler out of the backfield.

Grant has to find a way to get better. The Dolphins invested a first-round pick on the DT, and so far, like Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round, it isn't paying off, and Sieler is suffering as a result. This is more on the Dolphins' front office than it is on Sieler, who amassed 10 sacks in each of the last two seasons.