Dolphins quietly close the door on former draft pick after Zach Sieler payday

Zach Sieler has been through a whirlwind week with the Miami Dolphins. The former seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens has done everything right in his NFL career and now has the contract he deserves.

Sieler's new contract was long overdue, but at least it got done. Unfortunately, the deal comes with a rather personal side effect: the chances of Christian Wilkins coming back to the Dolphins have likely been reduced to zero.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Wilkins last week, and there has been plenty of speculation that he could return to Miami, where he could play alongside Sieler. The two are best friends. Now, it's unlikely to happen.

In an odd twist of fate, Zach Sieler sealed his best friend's Dolphins fate

Regardless of what happens with his NFL grievance against the Raiders, Wilkins is still going to want to get paid. The Sieler deal, coupled with the draft investments GM Chris Grier made at the defensive tackle position this year, means there is no room for Wilkins to return.

There were a lot of questions about Sieler's production once Wilkins left.

However, Sieler played as though Wilkins were still on the field. Granted, he had Calais Campbell next to him, but his production did not drop a bit after Miami let Wilkins hit free agency.

The Dolphins will now look at Sieler to serve as a mentor to the rookie draft picks as well as a leader on the defense. Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers will all benefit from Sieler's knowledge of the system and the NFL.

In 2024, Sieler had better numbers than most of the other Pro Bowl nominees but surprisingly didn't make the team. This year, he is getting a lot more attention nationally, and another good season should solidify his status as one of the top defensive tackles in the league.

