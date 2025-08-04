Dolphins answer fans' prayers with blockbuster Zach Sieler contract extension

It's about time. The Miami Dolphins waited far too long, but they have finally reached an agreement with star defensive tackle Zach Sieler over a new deal.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have signed Sieler to a three-year extension worth up to $67.75 million, of which $44 million is fully guaranteed.

And, honestly? It's a reasonable deal for the Dolphins. It seemed like Zach Allen's extension with the Denver Broncos would drive up the average salary of Sieler's deal, but that didn't happen. Sieler still gets the payday he more than deserved. Everyone wins.

Dolphins sign star Zach Sieler to massive three-year extension that benefits everyone

Sieler deserves this moment. He is the Dolphins' best defensive player, consistently shows incredible leadership, and never once complained. Sieler didn't hold out or skip practices, nor did he request a trade like other star players have done while waiting for a new deal.

He may have been disrespected in last season's Pro Bowl voting, but the Dolphins understand how important he is to this defense.

It's a reasonable contract from Miami's perspective. Sieler becomes the team's highest-paid defensive player, as he should, but the $22.58 million salary is lower than many expected. Allen's extension in Denver averages $25.5 million per year. According to Over The Cap, Sieler's new deal ranks 10th in the league at the position.

In many ways, that's a bargain for the Dolphins. Sieler is a star, having made exactly 10 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Since the start of 2023, he has 20 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, and 24 tackles for loss. He is a game-changer.

Sieler is a great player, but an even better person and a leader in the locker room. Finally, the Dolphins gave him the extension he deserved.

