Dolphins reward the wrong player on the team's first day off from camp

The Miami Dolphins entered training camp with a player who wanted and deserved a new contract. Miami has said they were not handing out more money. That wasn't to be the case.

When the Dolphins traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick, there was a lot of speculation that he could want more money. On Saturday, it was reported by several in the media that Fitzpatrick wanted a new contract. He hired Drew Rosenhaus, who has a solid background in milking the Dolphins of every nickel and dime he can get.

Sunday was the first day off for the team since training camp started last week, but the Dolphins didn't take the day off, nor did Rosenhaus. The two sides worked out a new deal that will give Fitzpatrick more money while freeing up space for the Dolphins this year. Fitzpatrick's deal includes $16.5 million in signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The #Dolphins signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a revised contract, moving up $2 million to this year in a move that clears about $11M in cap space.



So it’s a $2M raise this year for Fitzpatrick, who is now due $17.5M in 2025 and $15.6M in 2026, and more flexibility for Miami. pic.twitter.com/35NDqrcFRt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2025

Dolphins should have paid Zach Sieler before they gave Minkah Fizpatrick a raise

The deal isn't horrible in the sense that it creates more spending money this year for Chris Grier. The Dolphins needed the extra $11 million, given they have several needs to fill and recently added three new cornerbacks to the roster.

With Fitzpatrick placated, for now, the Dolphins need to turn their attention to the one true leader they have on defense, and that is Zach Sieler. Sieler has done everything the Dolphins have wanted him to do this offseason and has not complained.

Sieler has only $2.5 million guaranteed for this season and he doesn't have anything guaranteed beyond 2025. He has been the most consistent defensive lineman for the team over the last two seasons and he is now the most experienced veteran on the defensive front.

Miami may say they are not handing out new money, but by shuffling Fitzpatrick around and giving him a little more, it now shows that isn't the case. It will be interesting to see what Sieler does, but we can assume he won't say much publicly about it; he is that type of guy.