Minkah Fitzpatrick already giving Dolphins fans reason to panic

The Miami Dolphins are still less than a full week into training camp, and already, there is drama they didn't need.



Miami made a big move to trade Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the move should eventually fix their safety needs, but the arrival of the former Dolphins first-round pick is coming with some baggage that the Dolphins should have expected.

In Pittsburgh, it was reported that Fitzpatrick wasn't always the voice in the locker room they had hoped he would be. He was, by some accounts, more of a lone wolf who preferred to do things his way. It may be a reason why he was sent to Miami as part of the deal.

The Dolphins, for their part, needed a veteran who could help with the secondary, and when Fitzpatrick is on his game, he can be one of the best safeties in the league. While his play has slid the past two years, his ego has not, and this is where the problems for the Dolphins might begin.



Fitzpatrick has hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him, and reports indicate that he is already seeking a new contract, a move we predicted would occur.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is already looking to get a new deal from the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' new veteran still has two years left on his current contract. The Dolphins could offer him a restructured deal, which could free up more cap space, but that may not be what Fitzpatrick is looking for.

Fitzpatrick's first go-around with the Dolphins didn't end well, as he was traded a year after being drafted in the first round. Then, former Miami head coach Brian Flores did not get along with Fitzpatrick or see eye-to-eye.

While there haven't been any issues so far, it's unclear what might happen if he doesn't get what he wants with his contract.

Since the trade with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has not spoken about the trade back to Miami. He was scheduled to meet with the media early in camp, but his availability was pushed back and eventually cancelled. It's been a bit of a red flag for many in the media.

