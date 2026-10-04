Arch Manning returning to Texas in 2027 would change everything for Dolphins

All of the talk between now and the 2027 NFL Draft will be about Arch Manning and the other top-rated quarterback draft prospects. Or Jeremiah Smith, I suppose. The Miami Dolphins will have options, to be sure.

No one has been talking about what will happen if Manning decides to stay in school for another year. That is not only a possibility, but his uncle points out that finishing college eligibility has been a Manning tradition. In fact, it sounds as though the former Giants QB is telling his nephew to do just that.

In a recent interview on Colin Cowherd's The Volume, Manning offered a direct opinion on what he believes the younger Manning should do.

"Every year it's an opportunity to play more games, get more prepared for the NFL, win an SEC championship, and be a captain of the team." Manning said when asked by Cowherd if they have spoken about Arch staying in school. "It's not just about getting to the NFL and going to the next step. It's about enjoying your experience, enjoying your teammates, and building something special with the guys that have been there together. I'm proud of Arch and how he's handling this."

Arch Manning's NFL Draft decision would make Miami Dolphins fans extremely happy

We can't assume anything yet, but if the Texas QB stays in school for another year, the Dolphins' only real option in the draft may be Jeremiah Smith. The Ohio State Buckeye is considered the best prospect in the entire draft. A player that many believe should be drafted before any quarterback, even.

Manning not entering the draft also provides the Dolphins with a unique trade opportunity. Several teams, including the Cardinals, Jets, and Browns, could be looking for a new quarterback after this season. If there is one less option at the top of the draft, teams are going to be more likely to give up more draft capital to move up.

The pressure on Jon-Eric Sullivan could be less as well. There are questions about Dante Moore, who may not be as high on draft boards after a vicious hit put him in concussion protocol.

If the QB that Sullivan wants is not either of those two, it still benefits the Dolphins by having Arch stay in school. The Dolphins need more than just QB help. They need a top defensive edge rusher. No Manning allows Sullivan to potentially go in that direction without the vitriol and flurry of negativity from the media and fans.

What will be interesting, however, is whether or not Manning does stay in school. He definitely could use the extra time to get better, but at the same time, his stock isn't dropping much, if at all. Many will see him as the top quarterback in this year's class, and if that is the case, another season in school will not change that, but it could hurt his stock instead.

The revelation from Eli Manning shouldn't be a surprise, but it does make the 2027 draft look a lot different if Arch isn't on the board.