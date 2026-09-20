How the Dolphins can leverage a potential top pick in 2027 to accelerate rebuild

The Miami Dolphins could end up with the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. They could take Texas QB Arch Manning. Maybe Oregon's Dante Moore. Perhaps general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has fallen in love with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. If he does land the first pick in the draft, he should trade it.

The Dolphins drafted 13 players in last April's draft. Five of them started in Week 1; nearly all of them contributed in the same way. For the most part, they graded well. Sullivan loves draft picks, and if he lands at number one, he will have partners despite the deep QB class.

When an NFL team needs a QB, and the Dolphins do, they will make dumb decisions to get one. They will overdraft a QB, trade multiple first-round picks to get one, and they might even make a move within their division.

The potential options Jon-Eric Sullivan could have

Miami Dolphins draft position will be the key

As we head into week two, the Dolphins face a daunting task against the 49ers. Another loss will only push the narrative of earning that top pick further. So let's assume that the Dolphins do land that coveted slot.

After the way Miami played in week one and given the teams they will face this year, it's hard to imagine the Dolphins not picking up the first overall pick in 2027. That was boosted by the Arizona Cardinals beating the L.A. Chargers and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in week one.

Option 1: Stick and pick

The Dolphins need a quarterback. Unless Malik Willis somehow becomes the next big thing, the Dolphins need to address the position for their franchise's future. Willis will start in 2027. The Packers' influence on Sullivan and Jeff Hafley will keep a rookie QB on the bench for as long as possible. Remember, they want to develop players.

Arch Manning is the hot name thanks to his comeback against the Buckeys. Dante Moore has seen his stock start to slide, but he too will be a top 3-5 draft pick next year. There is little doubt that QBs will go one-two. What's interesting is that Todd McShay believes as many as four QBs will go in the top five slots. That gives Sullivan options, because it doesn't change the top two.

Option 2: A rare intra-division trade

The NY Jets have three first-round picks next season. They are expected to land in the top five of the draft despite changes across their coaching staff and roster. No other team in the NFL has more firepower and draft capital than New York. If they want a specific quarterback, they have the resources to make it happen.

Imagine the Dolphins taking two of their three first-round selections this year and another future first-round pick. Depending on how things shake out, Miami could move off the "March for Arch" and walk away with Jeremiah Smith and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Maybe they take a later-round pick and take OT Trevo Goosby instead.

The Jets are going to Jet things; they always do. They may have to make a deal with a rival that they simply don't want to make. The threat for New York isn't whether the Dolphins take their guy, but rather who else may want him that Miami is willing to trade for.

Options 3: The Cleveland Browns

The Browns have two first-round picks this year, two second-round picks, and extra picks in 2028 as well. Cleveland is expected to finish with a top-5 draft slot. Moving down a couple of spots still offers the Dolphins Smith, but they would also likely take the 32nd pick the Browns now hold.

This brings the Dolphins back into the quarterback conversation. Miami could easily nab one of the top remaining talents in the draft late in round one, or even in round two, as they would likely hold that top pick as well.

Is giving up Manning or Moore worth gaining Smith and maybe Julian Sayin or a C.J. Carr? That will be for Sullivan to decide.

Option 4: Any other QB needy team

The Falcons could be picking quite high. They have Tua Tagovailoa; for now, Michael Penix Jr., who can't stay healthy; Cooper Rush; and undrafted rookie Jack Strand. The Falcons are primed for a new QB next season, and they just might want to move up quite high to get one.

If the Dolphins trade down a few picks and lose out on Smith, they could pivot to one of the top defenders, or make a move on a team like Atlanta or Pittsburgh, or just about anyone looking to bolster their future QB situation.

Yes, the Dolphins need a QB desperately, but Manning has a lot of questions and right now is riding the family name. The drop-off from Manning to Sayin, to Carr, to even LaNorris Sellers isn't as far off as people think.

Sullivan's evaluations of this year's draft class look to be paying off quite well. Hafley still has to develop them, but if Sullivan is this good at evaluating talent, then we have to assume he already has a good idea of the guy who can run his offense.