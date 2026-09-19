Time may have already run out for former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Atlanta

The Miami Dolphins were smart to eat the Tua Tagovailoa contract and move on. The 2021 fifth overall pick hasn't been the same since a series of concussions derailed his career, but the Dolphins may not be the only team to cut him this year.

Ella Langley's record-breaking song, "Choosin Texas," comes with a perfect line that aligns with Tagovailoa's situation. "It doesn't take a crystal ball to see," and that couldn't be truer for his situation in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa's latest injury was non-contact, and it wasn't to a knee or an ankle. He turned wrong and injured his oblique. It's painful, but if the QB is breaking down by moving, what's going to happen when he is running to avoid being hit? Tua, sadly, is one play away from calling it a career. Maybe it's time to hang it up and walk away, at least for now.

Miami Dolphins fans are far from surprised that Tua Tagovailoa is once again on the shelf due to injury

The once-promising franchise quarterback was given the reins of the Falcons offense. There was no one else to compete with him. Michael Penix Jr. was injured. It was a layup that he missed. His preseason play and practice play was enough to keep head coach Kevin Stefanski from naming a starter until days before the season opener. His only competition was Cooper Rush and an undrafted rookie.

After suffering an oblique injury while walking around the practice field ahead of week two, Tagovailoa still isn't ready to play, and the Falcons are once again forced to turn to Cooper Rush.

For the record, aside from Mike Florio's comments a week ago that the QB could be released, there isn't any real discussion about Tagovailoa's future. So for this part, it's my impression and opinion. Tagovailoa needs to step away, take the year off, and reevaluate his future.

Penix practiced all week long, but despite splitting first-team reps with Rush, he still isn't 100% ready to take the field. The Falcons ruled him out on Friday. That leaves Rush once again as the starting QB, and the lack of practice this week for Tua has him listed as "doubtful."

Due to his injury, Tagovailoa hasn't had to meet with the media.

Dolphins fans are well aware of the injury history that Tagovailoa has suffered through. They also have watched as his demeanor has changed over the years. A waning lack of conviction and leadership, and no urgency on the field. Without declaring he is just going through the motions, it's not lost on fans that the impression he has given them is exactly that.

Atlanta won't be Tagovailoa's last stop. It should be, though. The QB should seriously consider retiring. He has made it clear that his family is far more of a priority in his life. There is nothing wrong with that; it should be that way. You do have to wonder, however, if that priority is keeping him from giving the attention to the game he would need to be successful.

If the Falcons cut Tagovailoa, something that could happen sooner rather than later, there will be plenty of teams keeping an eye on him should they lose their starting QB, but the writing is on the wall for one of the NFL's most polarizing players of the last six years.