Austin Jackson made the exact mistake Jeff Hafley won't tolerate as Dolphins HC

The Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants in Miami Gardens on Thursday. It's the second and last joint practice of the year for the Dolphins. Jeff Hafley stated earlier in the morning that he wanted to go up against a well-coached team. He got what he wanted.

The offensive line was a turnstile, per reports throughout the practice, giving up at least six sacks on the day. That frustration led to a series of fights that broke out in a matter of minutes. Hafley made it clear prior to the practice that he would not tolerate any fighting. Austin Jackson decided to test that proclamation and got thrown out of practice.

Austin Jackson just threw an open handed punch at a Giants player and is being thrown out of practice. Caedan Wallace in with starters. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 20, 2026

Miami Dolphins' offensive line got schooled by the Giants' defense, and Austin Jackson couldn't keep his cool

Jackson's punch is not what is expected from one of the top leaders on offense. Jackson is respected and looked up to by the offensive line. His decision in practice is not what Hafley is looking for in a leader. In addition, he went against the one thing Hafley said he was telling his team not to do. I can't imagine the conversation between him and Hafley will be a fun one.

Based on how the practice went overall, Jackson better get used to handling his frustrations during what could be a long, arduous year in Miami.

During one-on-one drills, there were positives. Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul both made strong impressions against a couple of Giants DE starters. New York has a good stable of veteran edge rushers. The problem has been the team's 11-on-11 drills that have left Miami's offense lifeless.

Achane has struggled behind the protection, Willis has been under pressure, and that has led to a horrible outcome. It was also reported that the entire offensive line was taken inside the facility. They returned to the field a short time later.

Not everything was horrible. Achane managed to break through a seam to add a long would-be touchdown.

The offense started to get a little rhythm going when Willis started to get outside of the pocket. He was able to connect for a few completions, but also threw an interception.

Dolphins team podcaster Travis Wingfield saw things a bit more evenly. Wingfield reported on "X" that the Dolphins' run game wasn't bad, but the pass protection was the issue. That makes sense given Achane had some good runs. Defensively, Wingfield said the Dolphins' defense was able to shut down the Giants' rushing attack, but their passing game found success.