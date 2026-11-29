The Miami Dolphins have shown they want to get their younger players more reps as the season continues. In some cases, that includes benching veterans who don't have much of a future with Miami after the season is over.

Apparently, the Dolphins didn't see a need to do that with right tackle turnstile Austin Jackson. The Dolphins have stuck with Jackson all season despite previously saying that Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan had discussed making a change.

On Sunday against the Jets, Miami pulled Jackson from the game and replaced him with Chukwuebuka Godrick. It was announced that Jackson was dealing with a knee injury. Following the game, Hafley was unable to give an update on his future for the rest of the season.

Miami Dolphins forced to make an offensive line change that fans have been begging for

No one wants to see players get injured; that includes Jackson. But Dolphins fans have been watching Jackson's inconsistent play for far too long. Injured all of last season, he managed to make it through 11 weeks of football before finally getting dinged up.

Jackson was his typical turnstile self in Week 12. He gave the Jets' rookie edge rusher, David Bailey, an easy path to Kyle McCord, who was under duress all game.

The Jets kept exploiting the Dolphins' offensive line woes, keeping them guessing all game. Of course, the Dolphins kept themselves hostage with repeated offensive penalties that killed potential drives.

Jackson is the last player remaining from the 2020 Dolphins' draft. Chris Grier had three first-round picks in that class. He spent the fifth overall pick on Tua Tagovailoa, who was cut in March; he spent the 18th overall pick from the Steelers on Jackson (acquired in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade); and he spent the 30th pick on Noah Igbinoghene.

Miami had 11 picks in that draft. Second-round pick Robert Hunt is the only bona fide stud of that class, and he now plays for the Carolina Panthers. In fact, only four players are currently on an NFL roster after Tagovailoa's release from the Falcons on Friday.

Jackson is not only the last player standing, but his play has been atrocious. The Dolphins gave him a contract extension midway through the 2023 season despite his lack of a full season of playing time. He missed one game in 2021, and all but two in 2022.

Miami will have to make the position a priority in 2027 unless they move Kadyn Proctor to the outside, something they should absolutely consider doing.