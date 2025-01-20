Bears hiring Ben Johnson creates a potential nightmare for Dolphins

The 2025 NFL coaching carousel has two fewer vacancies now that the Chicago Bears have hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and it could affect the Miami Dolphins.

It was always known that Johnson would land his first head coaching job this year. Several teams have been linked to the highly-touted former Lions OC, including the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders were expected to pursue Johnson hard, but the Bears swooped in and made it a point to get a deal done. This is good for those who want another reason to snicker at Tom Brady, who is a part owner of the Raiders. Welcome to a horribly run franchise, Tom.

How does this affect the Dolphins? For starters, it means Anthony Weaver could be a candidate for more than just the Saints now. The Jets appear to be in the mix for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

Weaver could be the key.

Weaver has a second interview scheduled with the Saints. If he gets the job, the Dolphins will need to fill the DC position to replace him. The name that sticks out for many fans is Robert Saleh.

However, Saleh is a backup option for many teams with HC vacancies. Johnson was a target for the Jaguars, but now they may turn their attention immediately to Saleh. The Raiders also could look to Saleh.

The domino effect of Ben Johnson hire can trickle down to the Dolphins

With Johnson now gone, the pool of potential head coaches is reduced, and we know from years past that clubs start to panic when another team gobbles up their top choices. Suddenly, the feeling of losing out becomes real.

With Johnson now off the board and the Jets likely to sign Glenn, Weaver and Saleh could be more in play for other teams. Had Johnson gone to the Jaguars, Saleh's prospects may have come down to the Raiders, but he isn't expected to be their top choice.

Miami has to continue to monitor the head coaching merry-go-round this year because they may be left with having to not only replace Weaver but also lose who many would expect to be their top replacement choice.

