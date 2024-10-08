Robert Saleh throws cold water on Dolphins fans' hopes after Jets firing
By Brian Miller
Yes, Robert Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and yes, the Miami Dolphins should be on the phone with him right now.
The problem is that Saleh doesn't seem too concerned with his new employment status.
According to NFL insider Michael Silver, Saleh plans to spend what's left of the NFL season with his family, regrouping and waiting for the end of the season when the next hiring cycle begins. The problem is, there is a lot of NFL season left to play, and if Saleh truly did feel blindsided by Jets owner Woody Johnson, as has been reported, the Dolphins are a chance for him to give a great big middle finger to his former team.
Dolphins fans and even San Francisco 49ers fans have all suddenly perked up at the prospect of adding the talented former defensive coordinator.
Robert Salah can stick it to his former team by joining Dolphins
Saleh can say he wants to take time off, but right now, he seems to be in shock over the firing, and when you are in shock, you tend to make irrational decisions. This is where Mike McDaniel needs to rely on his friendship and convince him that the best way to unwind is in sunny South Florida, where he can get revenge on his former team twice this year.
Saleh should be ticked at the Jets. He is responsible for this mess, but Aaron Rodgers is not someone who follows those he may not like.
The Jets named Jeff Ulbrich the interim head coach, which surprised many New York fans, given the trust Rodgers has in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The Jets hired Hackett to run the offense. Hackett is a close friend and is well-respected by Rodgers. It is entirely possible that Rodgers has wanted this since the start of the season. Still, you have to feel bad for a coach whose starting quarterback skipped part of training camp, has argued with his top receivers about routes and coverage reads, and acts like a child on the sidelines. It sounds like Saleh is the perfect scapegoat.