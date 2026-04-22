Best 2-round mock draft to make Dolphins' Malik Willis gamble pay off

The Miami Dolphins believe that Malik Willis can be more than just a bridge quarterback on their roster. They believe he could be the franchise QB for years to come.

If Wilis is going to succeed with the Dolphins, he needs players around him who are playmakers. De'Von Achane is one, but aside from taking the ball himself, there are not many proven options.

This year's NFL Draft should change that, and in a perfect draft, Willis could be looking at major change on the offensive side of the ball; no one said they have to use any of their first three picks on defense.

Two-round all offensive mock draft that would give Miami Dolphins' Malik Willis sweet dreams

Round 1 | Pick 11: Jordyn Tyson - WR - Arizona State

Tyson is quietly being billed as the second-best WR in this year's draft. So much so that the gap between him and Carnell Tate is closing. Some in the media are projecting Tyson to be off the board in the top six to eight picks. He is fast enough speed to stretch the field, quick route-running, and great hands. Willis would have a field day throwing to Tyson.

Round 1 | Pick 30: Blake Miller - OT - Clemson

Surprisingly, Miller has yet to be linked specifically to the Dolphins. It's not something that can be explained easily outside of the fact that they are expected to draft the position at 11. Miller is a massive 6'6" boundary tackle who has the explosiveness the team lacks. The bookend of Miller and Patrick Paul would be an elite offensive line.

Round 2 | Pick 43: Chris Brazzell II - WR - Tennessee

There is no reason for the Dolphins not to double-up on the receiver if the opportunity presents itself. Granted, there are solid WR prospects in round three, but Brazzell is a serious offensive weapon that, if paired with Tyson, would make the Dolphins' offense one of the best within a couple of years.

It would be shocking if the Dolphins built the offense before giving head coach Jeff Hafley the playmakers he wants on the defensive side of the ball, but if the Dolphins want to win, they have to score points.

Round three will be an intriguing round for Sullivan. Players like USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane are expected to be available, and so is Zacharia Branch of Georgia. Then there are the tight ends who could make a showing in the Dolphins' list of draft selections.

The tight end class looks good this year, but they are developmental. NC State Justin Joly and Baylor's Michael Trigg have all been linked to the Dolphins.