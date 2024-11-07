Biggest questions facing Dolphins after the NFL trade deadline
By Brian Miller
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Miami Dolphins did nothing. That is good and bad, but fans will tell you it is at least smart if nothing else.
The Dolphins have a lot of work ahead as they begin moving toward the final nine games of the NFL season. Miami is set with its roster aside from injury tweaks as they go along, but for the most part, this team will either shock the NFL world with a turnaround or come up short.
With the deadline now in the rearview mirror, some questions need to be asked and eventually answered. Here are three of those.
Dolphins are left with big questions following the NFL trade deadline
Did the Dolphins make the right decision not to be active with a trade?
The good news is Miami did not give up any draft capital to land a player who may or may not help them this year. General manager Chris Grier was smart to stay clear of making a knee-jerk trade with the hopes of making an impact on this year's team. At 2-6, the chances are not in Miami's favor for a turnaround, so buying players would be risky.
On the other hand, trading away a player would come with a lot less risk but would essentially show Miami isn't confident in its chances.
Trading Raheem Mostert felt like the perfect forward-facing move, as it would allow rookie Jaylen Wright to get on the field. The Dolphins didn't agree.
Mike McDaniel and Grier believe they have a real shot after the way they played on Sunday in Buffalo. They would probably need to win all nine games to make the playoffs. Miami could have at least added draft picks for 2025, but if they firmly believe they can win it all, it makes sense why they didn't.
Can the Dolphins pull off a miracle finish to the 2024 season?
That is the big question of the day, week, month, and season. McDaniel and Grier believe they can, and the players say they can. The problem? The Dolphins have played one—let me say that again—one good game all season. And they lost it.
Last week, things clicked against the Bills, but they didn't look great against the Cardinals the week before or in any other game all year.
Now, we are expected to trust they have made the turn and can run the table. Consider that Miami does not typically play well on the road, and they rarely play well against good football teams. The remaining schedule includes four home games and five road contests, including one on the West Coast. Three of their final four games are on the road.
If Miami can pull it off, it would be only the fourth time in NFL history that a team has been able to turn a 2-6 start into a playoff berth. This question could be answered as early as Monday night when the Dolphins play the Rams. Lose there, and it's over.
Will the Dolphins tank if they lose to the Rams?
This is one of those questions that will never actually get answered because NFL teams don't openly phone in a season. If Miami loses to the Rams, the season is effectively over for McDaniel and his team.
The only thing the Dolphins can do with another loss is lose draft position. There is a considerable talent drop-off from the top five to the top 15, and that is where the Dolphins are projected to draft. It will be interesting to see how they respond if the Rams send them back to Miami with their seventh loss.