Bills expert shares his thoughts on the Dolphins ahead of the 2026 season

Miami Dolphins fans know that the AFC East is a two-team race this year. They also know that the Dolphins are not one of those two teams.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are expected to run away with the division, while the Jets and Dolphins battle to stay out of the division's cellar. That doesn't mean Miami can't affect the outcome. With two games each against their division rivals, Miami could make their playoff runs fall flat.

We wanted to know what the Bills might be thinking, so we reached out to Brandon Ray, the site expert for Buffalowdown. Needless to say, the Bills are not overly concerned about the Dolphins this season.

Bills expert provides Miami Dolphins fans a quick pre-training camp look at their division rivals

1: Last season, the Bills and Dolphins split their series. Do you think, given the changes in Miami, that could happen again?



"Based off the offseason additions and subtractions, Buffalo's talent level remains steady, but the changes in coaching staff can make things cloudy for them. Miami, on the other hand, is going into a whole new scheme with new players at key positions. In addition, the Dolphins underwent a new coaching change of bringing in a brand new coach from outside the building. With that, I believe that the Bills have the edge in both matchups and come out with a win."

2: Outside of De’Von Achane, is there any players on the Dolphins roster that worry the Bills?

"The upside of Malik Willis certainly could cause some concern for game planning, as he showed what he can do when he stepped in for Jordan Love last season."

3: Who do you see as the biggest offensive and defensive threats on the Bills roster that other AFC East teams should take notice of (Not the marquee players)

"For the offense, I'm rolling with tight end Dalton Kincaid as long as he remains healthy. He has been battling a knee injury since 2024, but it seems like he is finally past that injury. If he can stay healthy, Kincaid should have a phenomenal year. For the defense, I'm going with a bold prediction with T.J. Sanders on the defensive line. Being drafted in the second round last year and not living up to that status last season, this is now crunch time for him. With Jim Leonhard's new scheme that he is implementing, Sanders should fit in nicely and surprise a lot of fans."

4: What do you expect Bradley Chubb to bring to the Bills defense this year?

"I expect Chubb to be steady and be part of a good rotation situation off the edge. Realistically, he probably may only get 5-6 sacks, but if he can bring tons of pressure against the quarterback, that will make fans very happy. In addition, this is a good chance for him to mentor rookie T.J. Parker, who the Bills drafted early in the second round."

5: How long do you think the window will be open for the current Bills to get to the Super Bowl?

"This is a very interesting question. As long as Josh Allen is playing in his prime, the Bills' Super Bowl window is always open. It may not always be wide open, but it will never be closed as long as he plays at a high level. Bills fans have been begging for the front office to bring in some help for him. With DJ Moore coming to Buffalo, that automatically upgrades the support on the outside. As mentioned before, if Dalton Kincaid can stay healthy, then I believe that Allen and Kincaid could have a Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce-like connection."