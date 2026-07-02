The Dolphins' quarterback future may be brighter than fans realize

There are Miami Dolphins fans who can rattle off every quarterback that has started for the team since Dan Marino retired. There are others who (unfortunately) own every one of their jerseys. If the Dolphins are going to succeed in rebuilding the franchise, they have to solve this problem.

Malik Willis isn't the answer just yet, but he is a good start. The Dolphins love what he brings to the team in terms of leadership and accountability, but he has to perform on the field as well.

By the time Willis' deal is set to expire after the 2028 season, Miami could be looking at its most talented QB room since Marino was leading the offense.

Miami Dolphins quarterback room could be the best it has been in decades by 2028

Fans may not want to face the fact that they will need to have patience and give this rebuild time. One of, if not the biggest, decisions will come from Jon-Eric Sullivan. If he loses patience and tries to build too quickly, it will fail.

Sullivan has key pieces in place, and they start with the first player he added to the roster when he took over. Now, the team is in a near-perfect situation for its future.

The Dolphins' method of operation will be similar to the one in Green Bay, which means they will draft a quarterback, develop that quarterback from the bench, and eventually hand him the keys.

In 2028, the Dolphins' QB room should feature Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, and a player drafted next year. If Miami opts for a top-three QB, we could be looking at Dante Moore or Arch Manning.

Willis is the key, however. Under contract for the next three seasons, Willis could show enough to warrant another couple of years, thus giving a rookie more time to learn.

If Willis is still starting in 2028, it means he has done something right. If Ewers is, then he took a big leap forward. It's a win/win situation for a team that isn't going to put themselves in a hole by pinning their future on one guy.

Projected 2028 quarterbacks - Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, 2027 draft pick