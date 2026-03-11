Bills exploit Dolphins' cap crisis to land veteran pass rusher

Once upon a time, the Miami Dolphins traded for edge rusher Bradley Chubb to try to hunt down Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. Now, he will be helping the Bills hunt quarterbacks instead.

In the wake of his post-June 1st release, Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal worth up to $52.5 million that includes $29 million guaranteed with the Dolphins' hated rival. It was hard enough for Miami fans to see one of their best pass rushers leave when they have so little at the position, but seeing him land with Buffalo adds to the sting.

It was a move that had to be made, however, and now the Dolphins have to hope that Chubb doesn't regain his Pro-Bowl form with the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins have to deal with Bradley Chubb helping their rival Bills following his release

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan likely knew Chubb could land with one of the two contenders in the AFC East, as both Buffalo and the New England Patriots had a need at the edge spot. Still, he had no choice but to make the move to release him.

The Dolphins needed to move on from the aging pass rusher just to have any wiggle room after also releasing Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa. He has committed to a full reset, and rightfully so.

Will Chubb be the piece that finally pushes the Bills over the top? Maybe, maybe not. But he certainly wasn't going to keep the Dolphins from bottoming out in 2026. All he would be doing is taking up a ton of cap space and possibly blocking whatever young pass rushers Sullivan brings in this offseason.

Seeing him help the Bills' pass rush will still be hard to stomach, but it's not like Chubb is still the same player he was when Miami traded for him back in 2022. Injuries and age have clearly caught up with him. He is still a quality #2 pass rusher, but you could say the same for the other Bills edge rushers at best.

Emotions aside, it would have been much scarier to see a player like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby end up in Buffalo. Even if it will be difficult to see Chubb suit up for their division rivals, it's the price they had to pay to get out of their cap crisis.