Bills rookie CB already knows what Dolphins fans do: Josh Allen throws picks

Maxwell Hairston has a lot to learn about the level of play at the NFL level, but he already knows what kind of quarterback he has and sent his new signal-caller a big message on draft night.

Hairston was drafted by Buffalo late in Round 1, and needless to say, he was thrilled with hearing his name mentioned. It's those kind of moments that make the draft fun and bring a human element to the entire process. It also opens the door for division rivals to snicker.

During his draft interview, Hairston was asked what the Bills were getting with him, and his response is pure gold for everyone else in the AFC East — and probably the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hairston said, "Someone to get Josh Allen the ball back." Well, they need someone who will, because Allen throws a lot of interceptions.

While we all know what Hairston meant, the reality is his comments may be pretty spot-on when it comes to Josh Allen and his throwing tendencies.

Bills draft pick Maxwell Hairston knows Josh Allen has problems turning the ball over.

As Dolphins fans, we sometimes have to take what we can get. Picking on a young guy about his exuberant comments may seem childish, but hey, we have to take advantage when we can.

Miami will give the young rookie fits with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but the team needs to fix its defense if it has any hope of stopping Allen from walking all over it again in 2025. Miami's record against the Allen-led Bills is nothing to be enthused about.

If the Dolphins can't fix their secondary, even Josh Allen won't have a problem picking them apart because the Dolphins don't have any proven ball-hawking corners on the roster. And if Jalen Ramsey does in fact leave, it will only get worse.