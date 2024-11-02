Dolphins have had no answers for Josh Allen and the Bills
There are two things in play here when it comes to the two teams that have finished first and second, respectively, in the AFC East the past two seasons.
Including a 34-31 setback in the 2022 wild-card playoffs, as well as this season's 31-10 Thursday night loss on their own turf, the Miami Dolphins are now 2-14 vs. the Buffalo Bills dating back to 2017. That was the year the team from Orchard Park hired Sean McDermott to be their head coach.
Of course, that was a year before the Bills traded up to the seventh pick in 2018 to grab University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The talented performer has emerged as one of the best players at his position in the league, and he's made quite a habit of coming up big against his divisional rival from South Florida.
Josh Allen has frustrated the Dolphins throughout his career
The numbers are pretty impressive, unless you're a member of the Dolphins organization. Including the playoff clash in 2022, Allen has started all 14 meetings with Miami since he entered the league in 2018. Buffalo has scored an amazing 460 points in those contests (32.9 average), and put up at least 31 points on the board in 10 of those outings.
Allen's individual numbers are jaw-dropping. In the 14 games, he's thrown for 3,854 yards to go along with 37 scores and only nine interceptions. He's also rushed for 660 yards and reached the end zone five times. The two-time Pro Bowler has put the ball on the ground a dozen times, but he's only lost four of those fumbles.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver must find a way to put the heat on Allen, but that will be easier said than done. The Bills have allowed an NFL-low 10 sacks in eight games, while Miami's pass rush has produced only nine quarterback traps during its 2-5 start. The Dolphins have zero sacks in their last two contests, losses to the Colts and Cardinals, and did not sack Allen in this year's first meeting.
It's going to take a big effort from Mike McDaniel's team on Sunday at Orchard Park, where the 'Fins haven't won since 2016.