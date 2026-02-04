Bleacher Report suggests the Dolphins as a landing spot for Falcons star

The Miami Dolphins are under a new regime. Over the last couple of weeks, the Dolphins have revamped their entire coaching staff. However, critical decisions must be made regarding the roster. Not only does the team need to fill the wide receiver position with a possible exit from Tyreek Hill, but the tight end position hasn’t seen a decent playmaker since Jonnu Smith in 2024.

Neither Greg Dulcich nor Darren Waller stepped up for the team during the season. Although they have been essential on critical occasions, the Dolphins are still missing that athlete who can become the primary source of targets from Tua Tagovailoa, Quinn Ewers, or whoever ends up as the starting QB.

According to Bleacher Report, an Atlanta Falcons free agent will be the reliable weapon the Dolphins are missing.

According to Bleacher Report, Kyle Pitts’ perfect landing spot is the Miami Dolphins

The five-year veteran has returned to his Pro Bowl form, recalling his standout rookie season. Last year, Pitts started all 17 games, tallying 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

Even though Pitts hasn’t been a model of consistency on the field, his recent performance in 2025 has proved he has a lot more gas in the tank to benefit his next team. Despite the many questions the Dolphins must answer on offense, securing a tight end who can make an immediate impact and who is also a free agent cannot go unnoticed.

With Pitts, the Dolphins would be getting a player who commands double coverage and creates one-on-one matchups all over the field, giving his teammates more freedom when designing and executing plays.

Moreover, as a free agent looking to earn playing time as the starting tight end, Pitts’ contract should not be overly expensive. That makes him a cost-effective option, allowing the Dolphins to focus their draft capital on more critical positions rather than spending a pick on a tight end when this opportunity is available.

Dolphins fans need to keep in mind that Pitts is only 25 years old. At that age, signing him could give Jeff Hafley long-term stability at the position for years to come. If Pitts maintains the level he showed last season, or even improves upon it, his signing could turn into a bargain, allowing Hafley to get his first major move as head coach right.

The truth is that the Miami Dolphins need a tight end who can make a significant impact, not someone who needs time to adjust and get up to speed with the league. And who better than a player who has already been through the grind and has proven he can handle the pressure that comes with the NFL.