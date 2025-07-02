Blockbuster Dolphins trade sets stage for wild Monday Night Football showdown

Blockbuster trades in the NFL are great for most of the fans. It's something to talk about, and when it happens in the offseason, it's even better. Most of the time, those trades have a short lifespan before the topics turn to something else.

When the Dolphins and Steelers agreed to a three player trade to close out the month of June, no one gave much thought to the longer lasting ramifications of what could play out.

Miami sent Pittsburgh Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith for a draft pick and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Everyone's been debating who own the trade, which team saved face and what it means for both franchises. However, this trade is not going to have a short shelf life.

In what could be a massive Monday Night Football game late in the season, the Steelers will host the Dolphins on Dec. 15th, bringing all three players back onto the field to face each other.

Dolphins and Steelers could be playing with the postseason at stake in Week 15

It's an interesting situation in that each team will have a dog in this fight. It has been reported that Fitzpatrick wasn't happy in Pittsburgh, and we all know how Ramsey felt about Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins. Now, they will both get a chance to show up the other.

Ramsey will have a chip on his shoulder as he faces his former team, whom he all but refused to play another season for. It figures to be a straight-up dogfight between two people (Ramsey and McDaniel) who obviously share the same negative opinion of each other.

Will McDaniel test Ramsey on the boundary or will the Steelers use him as a safety to provide more coverage to take away Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle's downfield prowess? Will Fitzpatrick be the free-roaming safety that gives new Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a rude awakening as he tries to end his career on a high note?

These are those rare NFL storylines that practically write themselves, and Dolphins fans will get to revisit them in December with the entire country watching.