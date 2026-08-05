Bobby Slowik is already fixing one issue that plagued the Dolphins' offense

When the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Mike McDaniel, the biggest question was how the offense was going to maintain any consistency. The hiring of new head coach Jeff Hafley answered that question.

One of Hafley's first decisions was to retain and promote Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, Hafley told the media that it wasn't just about continuity, but that he was one of the coaches on his list should he ever get an NFL HC job. The two were together in San Francisco.

We already know that under Slowik, the Dolphins are going to be a run-oriented offense, but other changes that will occur pre-snap could have major implications on more than just the offense's timing, according to receiver Malik Washington.

Malik Washington admits he knew Bobby Slowik would change the Miami Dolphins' offense

Last week, a video surfaced of McDaniel running around the Chargers' practice yelling at the offensive players to get to the line faster. Dolphins fans laughed, knowing how ridiculously slow McDaniel is in getting the play in on time.

This isn't about McDaniel; it's about Slowik. The Dolphins' new OC shouldn't have the same problems getting plays into the quarterback, because he isn't a head coach pulling double duty. He's also eliminating one of McDaniel's pre-snap staples that will speed up the offense.

There is a time and a place for using motion, and Slowik isn't going to abandon it entirely, but the simplest way to develop receivers is to eliminate the complicated confusion that comes with pre-snap adjustments. This is something that will benefit Washington's progress as well.

Malik Washington agrees he had been doing a bit fewer motions and shifts so far this Miami Dolphins training camp



At the combine, I was told to expect a reduction in motions and shifts with move from Mike McDaniel to Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/JeMl6JgMB0 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 4, 2026

Washington has shown signs of progress, but so far, he hasn't taken that next step. This year, he is having his best training camp and is emerging as having legitimate starting potential. He can credit Slowik for that.

Slowik is focusing his offense on being more physical. He wants the offense to be a punishing run-first team. They don't need all that razzle-dazzle they had with Tryeek Hill over the last few years. This is smash-mouth football; it's NFC North-style, in-your-face, kind of football.

Slowik's approach will be different, but while McDaniel has the chops to be one of the best OCs in the NFL, his scattershot approach can lead to ill-timed penalties and offensive confusion, and he tends to abandon a working rushing attack for a big pass play when he doesn't have to. That isn't what Slowik is going to bring, and it might just set him up to be the better OC for Miami.