Let's face it, Zane Gonzalez was bad, and the Miami Dolphins had no reason to keep him. The kicker was released on Monday, and Daniel Carlson was brought in to replace him. But if we are going to be real with the organization, Bradley Pinion is hardly better at his job. This week, the Dolphins are going to find out if Pinion is the right guy for the job.

Jeff Hafley announced on Friday that free-agent practice-squad addition Jack Browning will start this week while Pinion sits out with an injury. Pinion pulled his groin on the last punt of Week 10.

"Jack Browning will be our punter on Sunday," Hafley said. "(Bradley) Pinion was injured on the last punt of the game. He is day-to-day."

Miami Dolphins should keep the door open for a punter change if Jack Browning plays well

Browning hasn't been in the NFL long. His only season on the field came in 2024, when he appeared in five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He averaged 42.5 yards per punt with a net average of 34.6.

So far in 2026, Pinion is averaging 44.6 yards per punt with a net of 39.9. It may look good on paper, but we all have watched the Dolphins' special teams, and Pinion is part of the consistency problem.

Browning spent the offseason with the Cardinals and has previously practiced with the Bills, but this week will be the first time he has punted an NFL ball in a game since Week 18 of the 2024 season.

The question is this: Does the young kicker with limited experience have a shot at knocking Pinion off the roster?

Saying never typically doesn't make sense, and in this case, it's hard to see that happening, but if he plays well and can pin the Bills deep in their own territory, he could raise enough questions around the facility to warrant more time.

Given the Bills' defense, the struggling Dolphins' run game, and Kyle McCord at quarterback, the Dolphins may find themselves punting a lot in Week 11. Against the Colts, the Dolphins punted just three times, but thanks to Gonzalez's kicking, they couldn't convert drives into points.

Against the Bills this week, the Dolphins are likely to punt a lot more than three times, and again, that's an opportunity for a young kid hoping to make his name known to the coaching staff. At worst, maybe a practice squad spot.

The Dolphins haven't been too concerned about the bad special teams play this year. Last week, they couldn't overlook Gonzalez's missed attempts, but so far this season they haven't had problems looking past Pinion's shanked punts.