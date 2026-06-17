Brendan Sorsby only makes sense for the Dolphins under one circumstance

Imagine an available quarterback that possesses elite arm strength, vision, decision-making, and the ability to move in the pocket, out of the pocket, and make every throw that NFL teams look for. The Miami Dolphins could use that kind of QB; they have been looking for one for two decades.

Brendan Sorsby is a rare talent. He has impressed nearly every member of the media, coaching staff, and fans, but he comes with baggage that is a major turn-off. Despite the gambling issues he has in college, Sorsby is going to enter the NFL supplemental draft, and the Dolphins could have interest.

It would be an oversight of the Dolphins to not have interest in the QB, but there has to be a limit to what they will do to get him.

Brendan Sorsby could make the Miami Dolphins better, but there is too much risk for a draft pick

If Sorsby didn't have his gambling issues and entered the draft in 2026, he would have been a first-round pick. Landing somewhere between Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, but those problems do exist, or he wouldn't be in the supplemental draft.

The Dolphins need a QB who has those abilities, but if we are being honest, giving up a corresponding draft pick in the 2027 draft may not be in the team's best interest. Now, if Sorsby were still available in round seven, or if he were to go undrafted, the Dolphins would be smart to take that risk.

It's highly unlikely Sorsby goes undrafted. His talent is too good, but for teams looking for quarterback help in the 2027 draft, taking Sorsby comes with a risk that others don't. Next year is supposed to be one of the best QB classes in years. It will include Dante Moore and Arch Manning, among others. Those teams wanting a QB will have less risky choices.

The question everyone is asking is where the QB will land and which team will give up a draft pick this year to get him. The Cardinals, Jets, and Dolphins are all expected to hold a top five draft pick next year in round one and in each subsequent round.

None of those teams are going to give up a 1st, 2nd, and probably not a 3rd round pick for him. The Dolphins won't likely offer a 4th or 5th either. Then there are teams like the Steelers who will be looking for QB help. They, too, are not likely to give up a high draft pick.

Sorsby is running into a perfect storm. He carries controversial baggage and is entering the league a year before the dynamic 2027 QB class.

Someone will take a flyer on him, maybe even a third-round pick will be used. The Dolphins shouldn't invest that highly regardless of the potential, not this year, not when they can take a better prospect early next season.

On the other hand, if he did go undrafted or was available late in rounds six or seven, they should be all-in. It would make sense and could free them from that need early in the draft next year, but that is the only scenario that would make sense for the Dolphins.