Broncos first-round pick gives Dolphins rookie a remarkable endorsement

The Miami Dolphins have questions at one of their cornerback spots. They have questions about the safety spot as well. In Denver, the Broncos continue to develop a stable of corners that could become NFL elites.

Jahdae Barron was drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Broncos in the first round. He started five of the 17 games he appeared in last year.

The Dolphins drafted Michael Taaffe in the 5th round this year, who was Barron's teammate at Texas. In a surprise twist, the Broncos' potential star credited Taafe as the one who helped mold him into the player he is today.

Denver Broncos CB Jahdae Barron on Dolphins rookie S Michael Taaffe:



"He's one of one. Whether I messed up on a play, or whether I did it right, (Michael) just continued to push us. Me and Drew (Makuba), we wouldn't be sitting here today without (him)." #PhinsUp #HookEm pic.twitter.com/5jbROE3lk7 — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) June 7, 2026

Michael Taaffe hopes to bring the same kind of leadership to the Miami Dolphins as he did at Texas

Taaffe is often one of the Dolphins' forgotten draft picks. A 5th-rounder who quietly heard his name called while fans were waiting on the networks to broadcast the selection. Many found out who the Dolphins picked on social media.

The Dolphins' newest safety was just another name from Texas. A guy few had heard of, and others lied that they had. But Taaffe is not just a throwaway 5th round pick. He is a leader, and on this Dolphins team, he has the chance to not only earn playing time but also become the leader Miami needs.

Safety is important. They see the entire field and can change the defensive alignment with shifts. They are the equivalent of baseball's center fielder.

During his draft phone call with Jeff Hafley, Taaffe said one of his best friends was Quinn Ewers. Miami has dipped into the Texas pool quite a bit lately. Miami also drafted edge defender Trey Moore and guard D.J. Campbell from the Longhorns this past April.

Taaffe joins a unit that is relying on second-year player Dante Trader and eight-year veteran Lonnie Johnson. Miami also signed Zayne Anderson as a free agent. Taaffe has a good chance to see the field early in his career.

Barron's comments on his former teammate aren't surprising. Scouts, coaches, and other teammates have spoken highly of Taaffe's abilities and leadership qualities. At Texas, he was a four-year starter at free safety, but he may project better in the NFL as a strong safety.