Browns just gifted Dolphins a golden opportunity to re-sign fan favorite CB

There are players that fans like, and others they love. Nik Needham is one of the latter, and he could provide the Miami Dolphins with some much-needed depth in their injury-hit secondary.

Needham has been with Cleveland throughout training camp and has looked healthy and versatile. The veteran has provided help as a nickelback, which is where he would likely play for the Dolphins if he returned.

Now, Miami has that opportunity. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have cut Needham as they trim their roster to 53 players.

Dolphins need to bring back recently released defensive back Nik Needham

Miami didn't make Needham an offer this offseason or even an attempt to keep him, but given the depth problems, injury issues, and the need to get players who know the system, he could be a good option.

Needham was on the roster bubble for Cleveland. He has filled in with the starting unit, but in the team's third preseason game, the Browns had him working in the fourth quarter with the deeper backups.

There were reports that Needham had locked down the starting nickel CB job, but others were not so sure. Despite getting reps in the slot, the numbers didn't add up for him to stay.

Miami looks to have found a solid starter in rookie Jason Marshall, but Mike Hilton, a free-agent addition following Kader Kohou's season-ending injury, hasn't looked that good. Considering he is taking a backseat to a rookie says a lot.

If the Dolphins were to release Hilton, they would save $1 million and change, with just less than $200,000 in dead cap. Needham would cost the Dolphins a veteran minimum with little to no guarantees.

Of course, the biggest question is whether they would want him back, and more importantly, would Needham want to rejoin the Dolphins after they let him walk? The second part of that question is worth noting. There was no animosity between the Dolphins and Needham, but you never know what happened behind closed doors.

One thing is for sure: if the Dolphins did bring him back, most fans would be thrilled. Needham is a hard-working football player who makes up for what he lacks with more than 100 percent effort. He is well-liked by his teammates and would fit in nicely with the culture changes being implemented in Miami.

More Dolphins News and Analysis