This brutal Dolphins trade idea says everything about their season

The biggest question Miami Dolphins fans have right now is whether they will trade any players before next Tuesday's NFL deadline. The second question is who they will trade.

There's always speculation about what the Dolphins might do before the deadline, but this year has been especially busy, with the current expectations pointing to at least one move, if not more. Now, ESPN sees another Dolphins player who could be moved within a week.

ESPN's Ben Solak believes the Dolphins moving linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is among four trades that "need to happen."

Jordyn Brooks to the Buccaneers would make Dolphins fans irritated beyond belief, but it makes sense

Last week, the Dolphins restructured Brooks' contract. Neither fans nor the media know why Miami felt the need to create more cap space now. Some have indicated that the move makes Brooks look more appealing to other teams that need linebacker help.

"That's a move that could indicate an incoming trade (converting salary into signing bonus makes Brooks' 2025 cap hit smaller for the acquiring team), but it could also indicate the Dolphins are keeping him (as they just guaranteed him more cash and would still need to pay that should Brooks get traded). Who knows? It's noteworthy either way," Solak writes.

The Dolphins could simply be making moves for down the road, but the path to a trade is there, should they want to explore it. Solak thinks this makes too much sense given the Dolphins' current status in the AFC East.

Solak sees the Dolphins giving up Brooks for a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Christian Izien. Izien would be a nice addition to the trade, but while Solak sees him as an immediate starter next to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis hasn't played poorly.

Overall, this trade idea would make sense for both sides, but the Dolphins would be giving up a leader on defense, a top-three tackle leader in the NFL, and a player who gives 100 percent effort on every snap.

The biggest question is, how does it help Miami now? It doesn't. Izien isn't a Day 1 starter after the trade, and GM Chris Grier may not be looking to stockpile picks for next season.