Bills fans are laughing and Dolphins fans are fuming after ugly contract report

The Miami Dolphins are still without a starting cornerback on the opposite side of Jalen Ramsey, and if he leaves, they will be short two.



Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has taken his time with the belief that he can fill the hole easily in free agency. So far, that is proving a bit harder. Miami has expressed interest in former Buffalo Bills corner Rasul Douglas. But a recent report leads one to believe that interest may not be mutual, at least not in terms of money.

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson shared that the Dolphins recently met with Douglas in Miami, but the cornerback reportedly left town when they couldn't agree to terms on a contract. Jackson said the Dolphins made a formal offer, and Douglas turned it down.

If the Dolphins can't land Douglas, their options are not all that good. Asante Samuel, Jr. is still available, but he had neck surgery in April. He is scheduled to meet with other teams in the next week or two, per a report.



There isn't much else left in free agency. Stephon Gilmore is still available, but there has been speculation he could be heading back to Buffalo, possibly after June 1st. Kendall Fuller is still available. It wouldn't be the first time the Dolphins brought back a player they released only months before signing. They could always turn to Eli Apple.

Miami Dolphins search for a cornerback makes it critical they make amends with Jalen Ramsey

The fact the Dolphins current starters will come down to rookie Jason Marshall, Cam Smith, or Storm Duck only puts more pressure on the Dolphins to find a way to get Ramsey back in the fold, and mend the bridge they created. Ideally, they will do so without adding more money to his contract.

The situation with Ramsey as well as the open cornerback spot is clearly on the shoulders of Chris Grier. His mismanaging the position for years has become a problem. He has overspent to keep players happy only to lose production the following year, or lose the player all together. Now, he is in a similar position with Ramsey.

The fact Douglas turned up his nose to the Dolphins offer is another problem in and of itself. What did the Dolphins offer and what is it Douglas wants? At this stage of free agency, contracts typically are not huge.

