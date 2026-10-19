Bye week mock draft gives Dolphins the boost they need for their future

The Miami Dolphins will head out of their bye week as one of only two teams that have yet to win a game. The irony? The other is Mike McDaniel's Chargers, who are probably the worst team in the league. The 2026 draft appears to be a good one, but time will tell. Now the Dolphins need to hit on their next draft class.

Miami has a long way to go before they are assured of the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, or, for that matter, a top-three pick. As of now, Miami holds the second pick thanks to the Titans' upset win over the Colts.

For this mock, we accepted trades because there is a good chance that Jon-Eric Sullivan will move the early pick if the compensation is good. In this mock, the Chargers selected Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith at No. 1, leaving Miami with a tough decision.

Miami Dolphins trade their first pick of the 2027 draft to set themselves up with more talent

Round 1 | Pick 2: Traded to the Buccaneers

Buccaneers receive: No. 2 overall

Dolphins receive: No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall, No. 68 overall, and a 2028 second-round pick

Round 1 | Pick 4: Drew Mestemaker - QB - Oklahoma State

The fantasy of Arch Manning is over for Dolphins fans. His 2026 season should lead to his return to Texas in 2027. Yes, it's been that bad. Mestermaker has shot up draft boards, and for good reason. He is consistently good, has a powerful arm, good vision, and is accurate. He has been compared to Josh Allen, and his trajectory to the NFL is similar. In Miami, he will get some time to learn the ropes before earning the starting job. Regardless, the Dolphins get their QB of the future.

Round 2 | Pick 33: Cayden Green - OG - Missouri

It would be almost shocking to see Austin Jackson return to the Dolphins next season. That means there is a good chance that Kadyn Proctor slides over to the right side. If that happens, the Dolphins need to get a guard. Green can handle the load and could start on either side of the line, but projects as a left guard.

Round 2 | Pick 35: Will Heldt - Edge - Clemson

The Dolphins need edge rushers in a big way, but free agency isn't likely to give them the level of talent they need. That leaves the draft. Heldt has had a good college career. There is a lot to like about the Clemson product. He should compete for a starting role immediately.

Round 3 | Pick 66: Brice Pollock - CB - Texas Tech

The Dolphins know the Red Raiders quite well after spending so much time scouting them last year. The physicality of their players has paid off so far in the form of Jacob Rodriguez. Miami wasn't in a good position to take corners in rounds one and two, but three provides a starting-caliber prospect to the unit.

Round 3 | Pick 68: Wyatt Young - WR - Oklahoma State

We learned last year that the Dolphins are not afraid to double up on players from the same school. So giving Mestemaker a familiar face to kick off his own rookie season shouldn't come as a surprise. Young will further continue the roster rebuild at the position.

Round 4 | Pick 102: Whit Weeks - LB - LSU

The Dolphins don't "need" to draft another linebacker next year, but having quality depth is important. Weeks is a quality prospect who would learn a lot from the duo of Rodriguez and Jordyn Brooks. He is a safe pick and the best fit for the team in round four.

Round 4 | Pick 138: D.J. Vonnahme - TE - Iowa

The Dolphins invested two draft picks in the tight end unit last year, but neither Will Kacmarek nor Seydou Traore is a legit TE 1 option. They need to bring a TE that can handle that role.

Round 5 | Pick 160: Blake Frazier - OT - Michigan

The Dolphins have to continue building their offensive line. It is one of the biggest needs heading into next season. Depth is Miami's biggest issue, so doubling up on linemen in the draft makes sense, allowing them to focus their attention on free agency elsewhere.

Round 6 | Pick 181 - Wendall Gregory - Edge - Kansas State

The Dolphins' defense is hampered by their lack of pass rush off the edge. Trey Moore has missed the season so far, and there is no timetable for his return. That doesn't matter. Miami has to address the problem until they solve it.

Round 7 | Pick 237 - Ja'son Prevard - CB - Kansas State

A depth player that can help on special teams until he gets up to the speed and timing of the NFL.

Round 7 | Pick 253 - Bryson Washington - RB - Auburn

The Dolphins could address this position earlier in the draft, depending on what they decide to do with Jaylen Wright. Wright is still under contract for another season, but Miami could opt to move on from him early if he can't show progress this year.