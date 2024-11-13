Calais Campbell puts Chris Grier on notice about Dolphins future
By Brian Miller
Seventeen years in the NFL is a long time for any player, but for a defensive tackle, the wear and tear on his body every week has to be incredible. Calais Campbell doesn't look like a 17-year veteran in 2024.
GM Chris Grier nailed it when he added Campbell to the Miami Dolphins' roster, and even he has to be surprised with the way the longtime defender is playing. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, Campbell dominated the offensive line. He had three passes defensed, one of which turned into an interception, one sack, and he provided constant pressure.
Campbell said he was playing this season as though it would be his last, but after the game, he sang a different story. Campbell left the door open for an 18th season. He spoke about his body feeling great and that he was having fun. That isn't the kind of comment you would expect from a guy on a three-win team.
"God is good. I'm blessed. I'm happy. I've been healthy. I go out there and give it my all. I work really hard in the offseason to get in football shape," said Campbell. "I love it, and I'm glad that God's blessed me to still do it. And I'm going to ride it until the wheels fall off."
Dolphins need to start conversations with Calais Campbell about his future
There has been nothing made public about a potential extension for Campbell, but Grier would be smart to get one done, even if it is only for one more season. Miami is built for a 2025 run before it has to start thinking of resetting the roster in key areas. Campbell should be a part of that.
If Campbell opts to retire, there is nothing the Dolphins can do, but letting him play elsewhere in 2025 would only create another hole on defense, and frankly, Grier's track record of finding players isn't great. The depth at DT is good, but none of them are considered full-time, three-down players.
Campbell's contract won't be addressed mid-season because the defensive tackle will likely spend some time mulling over his future, but Monday night, he was all smiles, talking about how good he is feeling. He sounded nothing like a guy making his final NFL tour.