Recent Robert Hunt news is more reason for Dolphins fans to dislike Chris Grier

Everyone knows the Miami Dolphins offensive line isn't very good and we all have heard Chris Grier say it's time to fix it. Finding good players isn't easy but letting them go isn't a problem for the Dolphins.

Heading into 2024, Grier made the decision to let Robert Hunt walk out the door after Hunt turned down an extension offer in 2023. Hunt knew his value, banked on the final year of his rookie contract, and signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers that could pay him as much as $100 million. Meanwhile, Grier opted to go with Robert Jones.

Jones was at least better than Liam Eichenberg but he was no Hunt. On Monday, Hunt was added to the Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. What is a shame is that he deserved to not be snubbed in the first place. He had a phenomenal season in Carolina and was one of the least penalized players in the league.

While Dolphins fans can clap for Hunt, his addition to the Pro Bowl continues a sad trend in Miami of former players finding success or at the least continuing their success after they leave.

Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have an issue with retention that hurts the franchise

Roster turnover is a normal part of the game but the Dolphins seem to turn theirs over every year. Last year, it was Jerome Baker, Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, DeShon Elliott, and Christian Wilkins, to name a few; this year, Jevon Holland will likely follow.

To put it simply, the Dolphins don't mismanage their cap money, and they pour it into the wrong places. During the 2024 training camp, Grier extended Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle but then gave more money to Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill. Money that could have gone to an interior offensive lineman or to bulk up the defense.

While it's great to see Hunt get his due, it's a shame that neither Jonnu Smith or Zach Sieler will be added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

